Stevens Capital Management LP Has Lowered Allstate (ALL) Holding by $11.14 Million; As Sempra Energy Com (SRE) Stock Value Rose, Holder Sg Americas Securities Lowered Position by $22.47 Million

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy Com (SRE) by 71.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 164,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 64,399 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.85 million, down from 228,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $141.61. About 523,241 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Announces Executive Appointments; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ONCOR’S SENIOR SECURED RATING TO A2 FROM A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,962 MLN VS $3,031 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra Energy’s Majority Ownership Of Oncor; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable Energy; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q EPS $1.33; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Before Digging; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy: Householder Will Also Become President on May 1; 08/05/2018 – Southern California summer/winter natgas supply could fall short -regulators; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – TREVOR MIHALIK HAS BEEN APPOINTED SEMPRA ENERGY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 59.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 110,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The hedge fund held 74,938 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.62 million, down from 185,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $106.05. About 586,048 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of The Allstate Corporation; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Written $7.84B; 06/03/2018 Allstate Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By MKM for Mar. 13-14; 09/04/2018 – The Wrap: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 201; 11/05/2018 – ALLSTATE RETURNS CASH TO HOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2018 OF $222 MILLION

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $14.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd Ord (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 145,280 shares to 204,551 shares, valued at $7.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $387.12M for 25.11 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 16.58% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.93 per share. ALL’s profit will be $740.71M for 11.78 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

