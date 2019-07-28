Stevens Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Best Buy (BBY) Position by $6.10 Million; Stock Rose; Van Berkom & Associates Has Lifted Its Holding in Intl Fcstone (INTL) by $1.96 Million

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (INTL) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 51,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.69M, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Intl Fcstone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $764.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 57,376 shares traded. INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) has declined 20.08% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.51% the S&P500. Some Historical INTL News: 02/05/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP ESTIMATE RAISED TO 117M TONS BY FCSTONE; 07/03/2018 – INTL FCSTONE – INTL FCSTONE MARKETS’ STRUCTURED PRODUCTS ONLINE CALCULATOR HAS BEEN OPTIMIZED FOR MOBILE ACCESS; 07/03/2018 – Derivsource: INTL FCStone Enhances Structured Products Online Calculator (SPOC) with Custom Pricing Functionality; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP EST. RAISED TO 115.9M TONS BY FCSTONE; 17/05/2018 – FCStone hints at downward revisions for Brazil corn due to drought; 23/03/2018 – IntlFCStone Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – US ETHANOL SALES TO CHINA MAY FALL, FLOODING BRAZIL MKT:FCSTONE; 22/05/2018 – INTL FCStone Financial Selects Mediant’s Technology for Investor Communications; 09/03/2018 – IntlFCStone Short-Interest Ratio Rises 139% to 8 Days; 08/05/2018 – IntlFCStone Presenting at Conference May 10

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 80.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 85,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 192,920 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.71 million, up from 106,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $77.75. About 1.65M shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has declined 13.28% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 07/05/2018 – Cooper Zeon RS3-G1™ Designated a Consumers Digest Best Buy; 18/04/2018 – Former tech rivals announced Best Buy will begin selling 10 models of the Amazon Fire TV in the U.S. this summer; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Best Buy sales surge but outlook a concern; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON & BEST BUY TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost to Profit; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Best Buy To ‘BBB’ On Better-Than-Expected Results; 14/05/2018 – NUHEARA LTD NUH.AX – BEST BUY SELECTED IQBUDS BOOST TO BE STOCKED IN THEIR SENIOR TECHNOLOGY / ASSURED LIVING CATEGORY; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N FY SHR VIEW $4.97, REV VIEW $41.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Best Buy Co Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold INTL shares while 32 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 12.90 million shares or 2.59% less from 13.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jupiter Asset Mngmt accumulated 90,097 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus accumulated 0.01% or 29,400 shares. Parkside Bancorp & Tru has 0% invested in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 6,151 shares. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Susquehanna Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 14,961 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 190,985 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP holds 16,900 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Pnc Finance Services Grp Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) for 4,001 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Blackrock Inc reported 0% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 14,200 shares.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 34,569 shares to 2.61 million shares, valued at $45.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 445,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.17M shares, and cut its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp.

