Stevens Capital Management LP Has Lifted By $29.25 Million Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holding; Shellback Capital LP Has Decreased Its Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Position

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) stake by 3550.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stevens Capital Management Lp acquired 265,899 shares as Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)'s stock declined 7.81%. The Stevens Capital Management Lp holds 273,389 shares with $30.29 million value, up from 7,490 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co now has $108.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $112.37. About 1.83M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500.

Shellback Capital Lp decreased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) stake by 35.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shellback Capital Lp analyzed 50,000 shares as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)'s stock declined 9.83%. The Shellback Capital Lp holds 92,272 shares with $11.18 million value, down from 142,272 last quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd now has $22.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $107.03. About 1.60 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 7 analysts covering Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Caribbean Cruises has $15800 highest and $13900 lowest target. $150.71’s average target is 40.81% above currents $107.03 stock price. Royal Caribbean Cruises had 11 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 2. Citigroup maintained the shares of RCL in report on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, July 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by Nomura. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 2 report.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 EPS, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $915.77 million for 6.12 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Will Higher Yields Make Cruise Ship Stocks Buoyant Again? – The Motley Fool" on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Cruise Stocks Sink as Carnival Lowers 2019 Profit Guidance – Yahoo Finance" published on September 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: "Cruise company stocks slide as Hurricane Dorian batters the Bahamas – South Florida Business Journal" on September 03, 2019.

Shellback Capital Lp increased Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) stake by 22,704 shares to 117,704 valued at $7.52 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Yeti Hldgs Inc stake by 422,500 shares and now owns 453,199 shares. Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Eli Lilly has $13500 highest and $12000 lowest target. $129.33’s average target is 15.09% above currents $112.37 stock price. Eli Lilly had 8 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, September 10 by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) stake by 132,024 shares to 46,109 valued at $344,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) stake by 6,999 shares and now owns 56,076 shares. Site Centers Corp was reduced too.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $24.37 million activity. 210,000 shares valued at $24.44M were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Friday, September 20. 185 shares were bought by Smiley Joshua L, worth $20,067.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Eli Lilly – Motley Fool" on September 24, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: "Eli Lilly Drops Despite Positive Lung Cancer Drug Data – Schaeffers Research" published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha" on September 28, 2019.