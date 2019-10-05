Stevens Capital Management LP Has Increased Cdk Global (CDK) Stake; Old West Investment Management Has Cut Its Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Stake

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) stake by 87.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 86,924 shares as Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH)’s stock declined 11.69%. The Old West Investment Management Llc holds 12,942 shares with $211,000 value, down from 99,866 last quarter. Theravance Biopharma Inc now has $1.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $19.15. About 111,400 shares traded. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) has declined 10.59% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical TBPH News: 30/05/2018 – Theravance Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA HIGHLIGHTS APPROVAL OF EXPANDED INDICATION IN THE US FOR ONCE-DAILY TRELEGY ELLIPTA FOR TREATMENT OF COPD PATIENTS; 21/05/2018 – Theravance Bio Drops 7.7% to Lowest in a Month; 19/04/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Highlights IMPACT Study Published in NEJM Showing Significant Benefits of Trelegy Ellipta for COPD Patients; 29/05/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Highlights Submission of Regulatory Application in Japan for Once-Daily Single Inhaler Triple Therapy FF/U; 27/03/2018 – Theravance Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Theravance Biopharma to Host Key Opinion Leader Event Focused on the Unmet Medical Need in the Treatment of Neurogenic Orthostatic Hypotension; 11/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline/lnnoviva’s Breo Ellipta Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA GETS ELLIPTA EXPANDED INDICATION FOR COPD; 25/04/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC – U.S. FDA HAS APPROVED AN EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRELEGY ELLIPTA

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased Cdk Global Inc (CDK) stake by 129.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stevens Capital Management Lp acquired 8,699 shares as Cdk Global Inc (CDK)’s stock declined 8.57%. The Stevens Capital Management Lp holds 15,417 shares with $762,000 value, up from 6,718 last quarter. Cdk Global Inc now has $5.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 923,831 shares traded or 4.92% up from the average. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Reports Growth, Cuts Revenue Guidance; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.23-Adj EPS $3.28; 08/03/2018 – CDK Global Introduces Innovative Drive Flex DMSaaS Offering; 26/04/2018 – Correct: CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.67-EPS $2.72, Not $2.62-$2.72; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q EPS 71c; 22/03/2018 – SiriusXM and CDK Enhance Connected Car Solutions and Capabilities for Car Dealers Nationwide; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – TRANSACTION CLOSED EARLIER THIS MONTH FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.62-EPS $2.72

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO) stake by 17,479 shares to 3,901 valued at $317,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG) stake by 9,247 shares and now owns 35,019 shares. Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) was reduced too.

Analysts await Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.04 earnings per share, up 5.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $-1.1 per share. After $-0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Theravance Biopharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.44% negative EPS growth.