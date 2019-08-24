Stevens Capital Management LP Has Decreased New York Times Co (NYT) Holding By $2.12 Million; 5 Analysts Bullish Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)

Among 8 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Baidu has $215 highest and $11800 lowest target. $174’s average target is 70.84% above currents $101.85 stock price. Baidu had 19 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 9. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Daiwa Securities. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. Nomura maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral” rating. HSBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Macquarie Research. See Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) latest ratings:

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased New York Times Co (NYT) stake by 49.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 66,247 shares as New York Times Co (NYT)’s stock rose 7.34%. The Stevens Capital Management Lp holds 67,801 shares with $2.23 million value, down from 134,048 last quarter. New York Times Co now has $4.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 1.22 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 13/03/2018 – Trump may select Energy Secretary Rick Perry for the position, the New York Times reports, citing two people close to the White House; 20/03/2018 – The New York Times said the firm paid to acquire the data through someone claiming to be an academic researcher; 05/03/2018 JUST IN: Google inks deal to sell Zagat to upstart review site The Infatuation – New York Times; 30/04/2018 – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Saudi Arabia to resolve its ongoing dispute with Qatar, according to a New York Times report; 18/05/2018 – New Goldman Sachs CEO Likely By Year-end, New York Times Reports — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – NY TIMES REPORTS 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION DATA ON WEBSITE; 20/04/2018 – DJ New York Times Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYT); 09/05/2018 – With `The Weekly,’ The New York Times Gets Serious About TV; 10/04/2018 – HarperCollins Publishers Acquires World Rights for Six New Books from #1 New York Times Bestselling Author Daniel Silva; 30/04/2018 – New York Times Expands TV, Podcast Effort After `Daily’ Success

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. The company has market cap of $35.65 billion. It operates through three divisions: Search Services, Transaction Services, and IQiyi. It has a 7.94 P/E ratio. It offers Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find relevant information online, including Web pages, news, images, documents, and multimedia files through links provided on its Website; and transaction platform, including Nuomi.com to connect online and offline services provided by third-parties.

The stock decreased 3.41% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $101.85. About 6.13 million shares traded or 52.65% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 12/04/2018 – China lays out self-driving rules in global race – China Daily; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s COO steps down less than 2 years after joining; 10/04/2018 – SENSORO SAYS COMPLETED MULTI-MLN DOLLAR SERIES C ROUND OF FINANCING LED BY BAIDU VENTURES, NORTHERN LIGHT VENTURE CAPITAL, AMONG OTHERS; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu CEO sees self-driving cars in commercial use within 3-5 years – China Daily; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – PURSUANT TO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS, BAIDU WILL DIVEST A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN GLOBAL DU BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60; 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Planning to Dispose of Majority Equity Stake in Fincl Service Business; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – QTRLY REVENUE FROM BAIDU CORE REACHED RMB 16.1 BLN, UP 26% , WHILE REVENUE FROM IQIYI REACHED RMB 4.9 BLN, UP 57%; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kemnay Advisory Inc reported 0.29% stake. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 37,219 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De has 249,340 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 23,229 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 151,918 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 52,438 shares. Citigroup reported 8,455 shares. Panagora Asset Inc reported 17,512 shares. Fil Limited holds 469 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 9,076 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Co holds 0.82% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 25,478 shares. Macroview Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 107 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 48,001 were reported by Franklin Res Inc.

