Stevens Capital Management LP Has Decreased Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Holding by $3.64 Million; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Trimmed Autozone (AZO) Stake by $45.54 Million

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 90.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 5,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The hedge fund held 501 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $362,000, down from 5,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $656.79. About 212,533 shares traded or 11.45% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 59,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 99,938 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.59M, down from 159,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $12.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1101.69. About 298,345 shares traded or 22.30% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 45,665 shares to 12.66M shares, valued at $616.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $531.32M for 12.67 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $5.71 EPS, up 11.52% or $0.59 from last year’s $5.12 per share. MTD’s profit will be $138.29 million for 28.76 P/E if the $5.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.16 actual EPS reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.66% EPS growth.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 14,531 shares to 27,265 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.