Stevens Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Fortinet (FTNT) Position; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Cut Equity Comwlth (EQC) Stake

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased Equity Comwlth (EQC) stake by 56.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 495,961 shares as Equity Comwlth (EQC)’s stock rose 4.97%. The New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc holds 387,333 shares with $12.66 million value, down from 883,294 last quarter. Equity Comwlth now has $4.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $33.3. About 145,807 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased Fortinet Inc (FTNT) stake by 8.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 3,870 shares as Fortinet Inc (FTNT)’s stock declined 12.60%. The Stevens Capital Management Lp holds 42,158 shares with $3.54 million value, down from 46,028 last quarter. Fortinet Inc now has $12.56B valuation. The stock decreased 6.94% or $5.97 during the last trading session, reaching $80.08. About 1.51M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) stake by 44,556 shares to 46,104 valued at $8.37 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) stake by 5,720 shares and now owns 11,762 shares. Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Fortinet had 15 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 16. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, February 8, the company rating was upgraded by First Analysis. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Sell”. The stock of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 26.

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fortinet (FTNT) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8.9% – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fortinet Boosts Guidance Despite Escalating Trade War – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fortinet (FTNT) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates, View Up – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fortinet +7% after FY billings boost – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fortinet (FTNT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What Lies in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Equity Commonwealth’s (NYSE:EQC) Share Price Gain of 26% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Equity Commonwealth (EQC) CEO David Helfand on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Equity Commonwealth Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Equity Commonwealth (EQC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.