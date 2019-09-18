Stevens Capital Management LP Has Decreased East West Bancorp (EWBC) Holding By $1.79 Million; Marker Therapeutics (MRKR) SI Increased By 14.37%

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) stake by 44.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 38,826 shares as East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC)’s stock declined 5.90%. The Stevens Capital Management Lp holds 48,708 shares with $2.28 million value, down from 87,534 last quarter. East West Bancorp Inc now has $6.54B valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.92. About 625,013 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70

Marker Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRKR) had an increase of 14.37% in short interest. MRKR’s SI was 4.98M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 14.37% from 4.35 million shares previously. With 519,700 avg volume, 10 days are for Marker Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s short sellers to cover MRKR’s short positions. The SI to Marker Therapeutics Inc’s float is 18.25%. The stock increased 3.94% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $6.07. About 539,080 shares traded. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) has declined 32.80% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500.

Analysts await East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EWBC’s profit will be $177.57M for 9.20 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by East West Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 408,558 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 42,118 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance New York. Commerce Commercial Bank owns 5,833 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 19,007 are held by Kbc Group Nv. Northern Trust Corp reported 1.38 million shares stake. American Century Cos reported 59,467 shares stake. 149,098 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Cornerstone Advisors, a Washington-based fund reported 298 shares. Hexavest reported 269 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 71,816 were reported by Shell Asset Mgmt Comm. Aperio Group Llc holds 0.02% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) or 93,961 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Georgia-based Gw Henssler & Associate has invested 0.04% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). First Mercantile Trust Co has 670 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Numerixs Investment Technologies has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,719 activity. Zhou Catherine also bought $100,028 worth of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) on Tuesday, September 3. The insider Irving Paul H bought 1,000 shares worth $38,691.

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) stake by 19,105 shares to 35,262 valued at $766,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 196,816 shares and now owns 301,077 shares. Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was raised too.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company has market cap of $277.22 million. The Company’s cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also advancing various peptide- and gene immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials.