Stevens Capital Management LP Has Decreased Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Holding; Susquehanna International Group Llp Upped Netapp (Put) (NTAP) Position By $10.40 Million

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased Netapp Inc (Put) (NTAP) stake by 107.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Susquehanna International Group Llp acquired 150,700 shares as Netapp Inc (Put) (NTAP)’s stock declined 18.51%. The Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 290,900 shares with $20.17M value, up from 140,200 last quarter. Netapp Inc (Put) now has $11.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 1.85M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 EPS GROWTH OVER 15%; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Rev $1.36B-$1.46B; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Hosts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Webcast; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Mid Cap Growth Adds NetApp, Exits Aptiv; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the lndustry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution Enabling Groundbreaking Application Performance; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) stake by 61.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 63,807 shares as Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY)’s stock rose 35.68%. The Stevens Capital Management Lp holds 39,557 shares with $590,000 value, down from 103,364 last quarter. Cypress Semiconductor Corp now has $8.45B valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.99. About 1.82M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP SAYS DISAGREE WITH THE CONCLUSIONS MADE BY ISS AND GLASS LEWIS IN REGARD TO J. DANIEL MCCRANIE; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 63% – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate NetApp (NTAP) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NetApp: Irreversibly Damaged – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do NetApp’s (NASDAQ:NTAP) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tech Stocks’ Earnings to Watch Out For: CSCO, NTAP, HPQ – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. NetApp has $89 highest and $4100 lowest target. $58.29’s average target is 24.60% above currents $46.78 stock price. NetApp had 19 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) on Friday, August 2 with “Underweight” rating. Bank of America maintained NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) rating on Thursday, August 15. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $5600 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 2 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2 with “Buy”.

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased Oracle Corp (Put) (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 1.92 million shares to 1.86M valued at $100.15 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fabrinet (Put) (NYSE:FN) stake by 17,800 shares and now owns 52,100 shares. Cboe Global Markets Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CBOE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler, Alabama-based fund reported 123 shares. Raymond James Na holds 4,195 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 48,048 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). First Interstate Bancshares accumulated 1,130 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Veritable LP invested 0.01% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Legal And General Public Limited Company reported 0.07% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Moreover, Tcw Grp has 0.01% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 12,300 shares. Css Limited Liability Company Il stated it has 3,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office reported 162 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 1.53M shares. Moreover, Loomis Sayles And Company Limited Partnership has 0% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 5,427 shares. Mufg Americas Holding Corporation has 276 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc World owns 8,937 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cypress (CY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Infineon Is Getting a Good Asset in Cypress Semiconductor – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for Your Inner Geek – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Advanced Fan-out Technology Breakthrough: Deca Technologies’ M-Seriesâ„¢ Identified in Samsung S10, Xiaomi Mi 9 and LG G8 Handsets – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.25M for 23.95 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $261,032 activity. Another trade for 17,000 shares valued at $261,032 was made by Thad Trent on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal Cap Mngmt Lc Ct invested in 0.38% or 769,122 shares. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 261,286 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Sumitomo Life, Japan-based fund reported 71,600 shares. 130,173 were accumulated by Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 0.01% or 2.82 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated holds 933,305 shares. Frontier Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 376,439 shares. Bb&T Securities holds 38,859 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.04% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 58,622 shares. Hudson Bay Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 142,249 shares. Phocas Finance Corporation holds 1.34% or 894,803 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Moors Cabot has 0.01% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 231,534 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Cypress Semicon (NASDAQ:CY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Cypress Semicon has $23.8500 highest and $15.5000 lowest target. $18.27’s average target is -20.53% below currents $22.99 stock price. Cypress Semicon had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 30. The stock of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by M Partners. The stock of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) earned “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, June 4. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report.

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) stake by 15,744 shares to 37,343 valued at $949,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) stake by 11,070 shares and now owns 37,967 shares. Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) was raised too.