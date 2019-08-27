Stevens Capital Management LP Has Cut Mallinckrodt Pub LTD Co (MNK) Holding by $554,442; Nwi Management LP Holding in T (TMUS) Has Lowered as Stock Price Rose

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 810,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.97 million, down from 840,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $77.48. About 1.01M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing – source [20:46 BST09 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint restart merger talks; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile for Sprint: Will Masa Son Now Get His Price? — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 02/05/2018 – Bolivian billionaire Claure to oversee Sprint-T-Mobile merger; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint Join in $146B Deal, Promise 5G Everything — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS YEAR BRANDED POSTPAID NET CUSTOMER ADDS TO 3.3M; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Japan’s SoftBank soars after sources say T-Mobile and Sprint make progress in talks; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms; 26/03/2018 – T-Mobile at Company Roadshow Hosted By equinet Bank AG Today

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (MNK) by 59.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 26,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.46% . The hedge fund held 18,290 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $398,000, down from 44,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 14.81% or $0.625 during the last trading session, reaching $3.595. About 9.72M shares traded or 163.93% up from the average. Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) has declined 71.18% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MNK News: 19/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Buy of Recothrom, Preveleak From Mallinckrodt; 12/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt said it “vehemently disagrees” with the allegations; 08/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 02/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of Stan Bukofzer, M.D. as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer; 08/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 50c; 09/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022450 Company: MALLINCKRODT IP; 03/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT – FDA COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED RISK-BENEFIT PROFILE OF STANNSOPORFIN DOES NOT SUPPORT APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF NEWBORNS ≥35 WEEKS OF GESTATIONAL AGE; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 04/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt Names Paul R. Carter, Anne C. Whitaker to Its Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Transaction Valued at $185 Million

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Lc has 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Putnam Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.11 million shares. Moreover, Amg Tru Comml Bank has 0.09% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 20,782 shares. Voloridge Inv holds 0.03% or 13,223 shares. Mckinley Delaware holds 1.69% or 338,860 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.07% or 197,667 shares. Taconic Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.21% or 41,042 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Com, Minnesota-based fund reported 14,593 shares. 1.45M were reported by Federated Investors Pa. Palestra Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.32M shares for 5.25% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 53,802 shares. Ellington Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.46% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Jane Street Group Lc holds 0.01% or 55,354 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs holds 1,000 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Limited stated it has 13,704 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09 million for 18.81 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 600,000 shares to 2.43 million shares, valued at $62.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tim Participacoes Sa (NYSE:TSU) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold MNK shares while 80 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 89.26 million shares or 1.34% less from 90.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based James Invest Rech has invested 0.11% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Qs Limited Com accumulated 112,893 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 4,791 shares. 1 were reported by Shamrock Asset Mngmt. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.17% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Jane Street Grp Lc holds 18,491 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). 41,296 are held by Sei Invs. Howe And Rusling Incorporated accumulated 30 shares. Hudock Capital Group Limited Com reported 35 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Tarbox Family Office reported 52 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 9,019 shares. Smithfield Trust owns 37 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 95,960 shares to 399,195 shares, valued at $21.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 8,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).