Stevens Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $16.59 Million; Prescott Group Capital Management Position in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Has Trimmed as Share Price Declined

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 41.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 1,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 2,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97M, down from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $20.21 during the last trading session, reaching $690. About 11,911 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 85,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 95,486 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.43M, down from 181,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $530.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $186.04. About 3.94 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – The revelations, alongside changing privacy regulations in Europe, have cast doubt around Facebook’s business model of targeted advertising; 29/03/2018 – Facebook is banning third-party data services from its ad targeting platform within the next six months; 01/05/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Facebook to add dating service, says Zuckerberg; 18/05/2018 – In March, allegations surfaced that Cambridge Analytica, hired by Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign, improperly used data of 87 million Facebook users; 25/05/2018 – Apple sees steep increase in U.S. national security requests; 16/04/2018 – Most Divisive Facebook Ads Bought by Suspicious Groups (Correct); 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 12/03/2018 – Big tech must be regulated, says inventor of world wide web; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s privacy changes already briefly broke one app: Tinder; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg faces grilling over Facebook controversies

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.97 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 265,899 shares to 273,389 shares, valued at $30.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 5,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 108 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.97 million activity. Shares for $36,903 were bought by HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC.

