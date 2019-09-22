Stevens Capital Management LP Has Cut Clorox Co Del (CLX) Stake; Sandridge Permian Trust (PER) Has 0.73 Sentiment

Sandridge Permian Trust (PER) investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.06, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 8 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 11 sold and decreased positions in Sandridge Permian Trust. The active investment managers in our database reported: 452,581 shares, down from 1.30 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Sandridge Permian Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 3 Increased: 3 New Position: 5.

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased Clorox Co Del (CLX) stake by 65.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 51,627 shares as Clorox Co Del (CLX)’s stock rose 9.75%. The Stevens Capital Management Lp holds 27,605 shares with $4.23 million value, down from 79,232 last quarter. Clorox Co Del now has $19.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $151.78. About 1.36M shares traded or 43.19% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored By Vanterra Capital Acquired By Clorox CLX; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate; 27/03/2018 – Hemet Valley Medical Center Implements Cutting-edge UV Technology to Enhance Patient Safety and Help Eradicate Healthcare-Associated Infections; 24/05/2018 – Clorox: $2B Repurchase Program Replaces Current $750M Program; 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expect Nutranext Acquisition to Close in Fiscal 4Q ending June 3; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points; 27/03/2018 – Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid; 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in SandRidge Permian Trust for 79,150 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 3,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in the company for 173,300 shares. The California-based Clenar Muke Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 30,467 shares.

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The company has market cap of $88.20 million. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. It has a 4.1 P/E ratio.

The stock increased 1.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.68. About 79,702 shares traded. SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) has declined 32.98% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PER News: 04/04/2018 – Icahn Nominating Sandridge Board Slate to Seek Strategic Options

More notable recent SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Vivaldi Opportunities Fund (NYSE: VAM) Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.11800 Per Share – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do You Like Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Invest Counsel stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Tdam Usa holds 5,628 shares. Allstate accumulated 15,036 shares. Pennsylvania-based Baldwin Inv Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.07% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Grassi Mngmt holds 0.14% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Inv holds 108,873 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 1,316 shares. First Personal Fincl Service has invested 1.24% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Richard C Young & holds 0.23% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 8,028 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 18,165 shares. National Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Congress Asset Ma has invested 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 594 were accumulated by Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd. Riverhead Mngmt Lc reported 105,644 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0.02% or 334 shares.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like The Clorox Companyâ€™s (NYSE:CLX) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Consumer Stocks to Buy in an Uncertain Market – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) stake by 142,852 shares to 152,832 valued at $10.95M in 2019Q2. It also upped Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) stake by 6,826 shares and now owns 23,872 shares. Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Clorox (NYSE:CLX), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Clorox has $16000 highest and $12800 lowest target. $144.80’s average target is -4.60% below currents $151.78 stock price. Clorox had 9 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, May 2. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Friday, August 2. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. The stock of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 8 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Friday, August 2.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CLX’s profit will be $201.19M for 23.72 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% negative EPS growth.