Stevens Capital Management LP Has Cut Chemed New (CHE) Stake by $2.21 Million; Shares Rose; Kirr Marbach & Company Lowered Its Autozone (AZO) Position by $325,632 as Market Value Rose

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 318 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 16,051 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.44M, down from 16,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $8.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1091.74. About 262,081 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Chemed Corp New (CHE) by 75.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 6,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% . The hedge fund held 2,278 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $729,000, down from 9,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Chemed Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $429.94. About 174,450 shares traded or 56.73% up from the average. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q SERVICE REV. $439.2M, EST. $419.3M; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED CORP CHE.N – COMPANY HAS REITERATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – Roto-Rooter Owner Chemed Beats Expectations in Latest Quarter; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Adj EPS $2.72; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Net $45M; 18/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS EXPERTISE IN RISK MITIGATION AND VALUE-BASED CARE TO APG CONFERENCE IN SAN DIEGO; 07/05/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE JOINS AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q EPS $2.66; 06/03/2018 CHEMED CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemed Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHE)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Edgemoor Investment Advsr holds 0.05% or 350 shares. Nomura stated it has 19,635 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Products Limited Liability has 0.75% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Amp Cap invested in 0.12% or 20,760 shares. Two Sigma Ltd stated it has 573 shares. 12 are held by Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership. Merian (Uk) Limited has 6,856 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,782 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.09% stake. Beutel Goodman Company Ltd reported 99,938 shares. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability holds 374 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) owns 1,000 shares. Schroder Investment Group has invested 0.33% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25M for 12.55 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08 million and $411.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conduent Inc by 23,158 shares to 654,684 shares, valued at $9.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 24 investors sold CHE shares while 107 reduced holdings. only 53 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 13.50 million shares or 11.47% less from 15.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 796 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 1,098 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). 200,546 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership. Millennium Lc invested in 0.02% or 36,116 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 839 shares. American Group Inc stated it has 0.04% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Franklin Resources Inc has 2,307 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 3,588 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,069 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc has 0.01% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Atria has invested 0.01% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 1,463 shares. World Asset Mgmt reported 898 shares stake.

Analysts await Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.23 EPS, up 5.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $3.07 per share. CHE’s profit will be $51.42M for 33.28 P/E if the $3.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.36 actual EPS reported by Chemed Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.87% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $206,430 activity.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 63,176 shares to 72,488 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 602,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 766,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).