Stevens Capital Management LP Has Cut Bruker (BRKR) Holding; 5 Analysts Are Bullish Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Last Week

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased Bruker Corp (BRKR) stake by 63.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 37,209 shares as Bruker Corp (BRKR)’s stock rose 25.59%. The Stevens Capital Management Lp holds 21,583 shares with $830,000 value, down from 58,792 last quarter. Bruker Corp now has $6.43B valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $41.01. About 540,506 shares traded. Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has risen 56.17% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKR News: 14/03/2018 Bruker Appoints Gerald Herman As Interim Chief Financial Officer; 17/04/2018 – BRUKER BUYS NANOIR CO. ANASYS INSTRUMENTS; 10/04/2018 – Bruker Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces Contour LS-K 3D Optical Profiler; 20/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces Bologna Workflow for Rapid and Cost-Effective Clinical Microbiology Diagnosis of Bloodstream Infections with Broad Species Coverage; 20/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION OF THE TEST TO IDENTIFY CANDIDA AURIS TO BRUKER DALTONIK GMBH; 10/04/2018 – Bruker Launches New FT-IR R&D Spectrometer INVENIO™; 26/04/2018 – Bruker Appoints Falko Busse as President of the Bruker BioSpin Group; 17/04/2018 – BRUKER CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 10/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces the New CTX™ Portable XRF Analyzer

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of MPC in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Strong Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 17 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, May 9. Cowen & Co downgraded Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Friday, May 10. Cowen & Co has “Market Perform” rating and $6500 target. See Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $72.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $72 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $82.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $96.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $71.0000 New Target: $70.0000 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Twitter, Skyworks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 2 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Midwest refiners eye boost from Laurel Pipeline bidirectional service – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.2% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Artemis Invest Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.46% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 663,212 shares. Portolan Capital Management Ltd Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 317,283 shares. Hudock Cap Group Ltd Company has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Aspiriant Ltd Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Field & Main Fincl Bank holds 5,790 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 198,200 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Destination Wealth stated it has 2,102 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.17% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1.10M shares. Westwood Gru invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Virtu Fin Lc holds 10,643 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Denali Advisors Lc has 0.06% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 6,561 shares. Amer Registered Advisor Inc stated it has 7,050 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $31.86 billion. It operates through three divisions: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It has a 10.89 P/E ratio. The firm refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases ethanol and refined products for resale.

The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.39. About 4.21M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM EXPECTED TO RESTART GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT CLOSER TO END OF MONTH AFTER REPAIRS; 20/04/2018 – Bank of England MPC’s range of views maybe no wider than normal – Saunders; 30/04/2018 – MPC BOARD APPROVED AN INCREMENTAL $5B OF BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 16/03/2018 – POLISH MPC RESISTING EXTERNAL `PRESSURE’ ON RATES: KROPIWNICKI; 22/03/2018 – S. Africa Reserve Bank MPC Member Kahn to Retire End September; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS DESPITE THE RECENT FALL IN HEADLINE INFLATION, SEVERAL UPSIDE RISKS PREVAIL – MINUTES; 14/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL – ANNOUNCED JOINT VENTURE WITH MARTIFER RENEWABLES, DEVELOPER OF WIND AND SOLAR ENERGY PROJECTS; 30/05/2018 – CBRT PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MAY 23 MPC MEETING; 18/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Bank

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity. Another trade for 12,500 shares valued at $601,750 was made by ROHR JAMES E on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold BRKR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 102.20 million shares or 2.11% less from 104.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap holds 21,516 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma has invested 0% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Us Retail Bank De has 4,223 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 18,000 shares. The Colorado-based Cambiar Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.19% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Cadence Mngmt Lc owns 0.11% invested in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) for 30,892 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt invested in 22,289 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 19,229 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) for 657,442 shares. Boston Limited Liability Corp holds 45,705 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 285,546 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Smithfield invested 0% of its portfolio in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Sei Investments owns 225,324 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Liability holds 0% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) or 21,244 shares.

More notable recent Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bruker (BRKR) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CAR, BRKR, ADSK – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bruker (BRKR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “82 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.