Stevens Capital Management LP Has Cut Brinker Intl (EAT) Position; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Upland Software, Inc. (UPLD)

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) stake by 24.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 8,124 shares as Brinker Intl Inc (EAT)’s stock declined 5.12%. The Stevens Capital Management Lp holds 25,188 shares with $1.12 million value, down from 33,312 last quarter. Brinker Intl Inc now has $1.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $40.92. About 765,192 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Sees FY18 Revenues Flat to Down 0.5% Compared to FY17; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Rev $812.5M; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief; 23/04/2018 – Brinker Capital Accelerates Growth with Sales Team Expansion; 14/05/2018 – Brinker International said customer credit and debit card information had been compromised at some Chili’s locations between March and April; 02/04/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Net $46.9M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Brinker International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EAT); 01/05/2018 – BRINKER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.03; 09/05/2018 – NEIL BRINKER TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS COO

Among 4 analysts covering Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Upland Software had 8 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Needham. Craig Hallum maintained the shares of UPLD in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Roth Capital. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Needham. See Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $53 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jefferies 61.0000

06/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $54 Maintain

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $921.08 million. The firm offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management.

The stock decreased 4.35% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $42.87. About 288,911 shares traded. Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) has risen 42.36% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.36% the S&P500. Some Historical UPLD News: 09/05/2018 – Upland Software 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 23/05/2018 – Upland Software Integrates Secure Cloud Fax Communications into its AccuRoute Solution; 22/03/2018 – UPLAND SOFTWARE- ACQUIRED INTERFAX COMMUNICATIONS LTD; 08/03/2018 – Upland Software 4Q Loss/Shr 19c; 22/03/2018 – UPLAND SOFTWARE REPORTS FIRST PURCHASE IN EUROPE, RAISES GUIDAN; 23/04/2018 – Upland Software Enables End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility and Control in Latest Release of Ultriva Lean Execution Suite (LES); 22/03/2018 – UPLAND SOFTWARE INC – AMENDED, EXPANDED ITS CREDIT FACILITY FROM $200 MLN TO $258.7 MLN IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION; 08/03/2018 – UPLAND SOFTWARE INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.37; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 22/03/2018 – UPLAND SOFTWARE INC UPLD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $131 MLN TO $135 MLN

More notable recent Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Upland Software, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Veeva (VEEV) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Upland Software (UPLD) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

More notable recent Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Brinker’s Sales Growth Prospects Keeps KeyBanc On The Sidelines – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Chili’s Owner Is Buying Back Franchises – Motley Fool” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 27% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) & Brinker International (EAT) Added to JPM Tactical Trading Ideas List for July/H2 2019 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 13.45% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.19 per share. EAT’s profit will be $50.61M for 7.58 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Brinker International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $145,010 activity. Lousignont Charles A also bought $111,370 worth of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Baltes Kelly C. bought $33,640.

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) stake by 56,289 shares to 82,951 valued at $6.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) stake by 12,297 shares and now owns 14,761 shares. Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) was raised too.