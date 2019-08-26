Stevens Capital Management LP Has Boosted Sysco (SYY) Position By $16.43 Million; Samlyn Capital Has Trimmed Its Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stake

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) stake by 14.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 7,210 shares as Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)’s stock declined 8.05%. The Samlyn Capital Llc holds 42,790 shares with $7.30 million value, down from 50,000 last quarter. Advance Auto Parts Inc now has $9.64B valuation. The stock decreased 1.78% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $135.05. About 1.09 million shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased Sysco Corp (SYY) stake by 1663.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stevens Capital Management Lp acquired 248,911 shares as Sysco Corp (SYY)’s stock declined 2.00%. The Stevens Capital Management Lp holds 263,873 shares with $17.62M value, up from 14,962 last quarter. Sysco Corp now has $37.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.8. About 2.42M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) stake by 2,009 shares to 12,878 valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 46,197 shares and now owns 212,461 shares. Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,305 are owned by Qci Asset Mngmt. Blair William And Il accumulated 75,031 shares. Ls Inv Limited Liability accumulated 75,744 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Hartford Mngmt Inc has 18,000 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust reported 0.03% stake. Mraz Amerine And Assoc has invested 0.22% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Raymond James Financial Services Advisors reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Capital Limited Limited stated it has 1,291 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. American Group Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Rodgers Brothers invested in 14,426 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.39% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 1.61 million shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Schnieders Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Notis invested in 8,181 shares. Sabal Company has invested 2.33% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Sysco Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SYY) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sysco acquires small broadline distributor – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sysco Acquires J. Kings Food Service Professionals – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Sysco Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco +3% after profit beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Sysco (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sysco has $8400 highest and $7100 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is 6.04% above currents $72.8 stock price. Sysco had 12 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, August 13. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, August 13 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) rating on Tuesday, May 7. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, May 7. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, June 4.

Among 5 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Advance Auto Parts has $18500 highest and $11500 lowest target. $157.60’s average target is 16.70% above currents $135.05 stock price. Advance Auto Parts had 13 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, August 14. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, August 14 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 14. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 14 with “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $182 target in Monday, April 1 report.

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP): Should The Recent Earnings Drop Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Stocks Too Cheap to Ignore After Wednesday’s Sell-Off – Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Earnings missed, margins slide and outlook tightened for Advance Auto Parts – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Samlyn Capital Llc increased Biogen Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 459,255 shares to 587,900 valued at $138.97M in 2019Q1. It also upped Logicbio Therapeutics Inc stake by 84,744 shares and now owns 634,283 shares. Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 2,277 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability owns 576,850 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Axa invested in 3,125 shares. Riverhead Lc has invested 0.11% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 117,129 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Andra Ap invested in 0.22% or 43,900 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of reported 0% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Clearbridge Investments has invested 0.21% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Moreover, Korea Inv has 0.15% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Richmond Hill Invest Co Limited Partnership invested 9.07% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Massachusetts-based Shellback Capital Limited Partnership has invested 2.64% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Menta Limited Liability Com holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 2,556 shares. Hightower Lc stated it has 5,367 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 2,202 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).