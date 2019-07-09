Stevens Capital Management LP Has Boosted Mercadolibre (MELI) Holding; Continental Building Products, Inc. (CBPX) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) stake by 97.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stevens Capital Management Lp acquired 1,640 shares as Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)’s stock rose 58.90%. The Stevens Capital Management Lp holds 3,325 shares with $1.69M value, up from 1,685 last quarter. Mercadolibre Inc now has $31.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $635.02. About 271,047 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M

Among 8 analysts covering MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. MercadoLibre had 21 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by BTIG Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 27. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. The stock of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Wednesday, February 27. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 5 by Goldman Sachs. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Piper Jaffray maintained MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bender Robert Assoc, California-based fund reported 16,829 shares. New York-based Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Credit Suisse Ag owns 55,786 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 532 shares or 0% of the stock. Jackson Square Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.51% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 182,965 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,496 shares. Adirondack Tru holds 3 shares. Atria Limited Liability Corp reported 1,606 shares. Thornburg Inv, New Mexico-based fund reported 248 shares. Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Liability owns 122,703 shares. Davenport & Com Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 69,824 shares. Blair William & Com Il has 1,805 shares. Tradition Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 540 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Saturna stated it has 0.15% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Synovus holds 90 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) stake by 10,823 shares to 15,244 valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) stake by 20,375 shares and now owns 7,633 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bull of the Day: MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love MercadoLibre (MELI) – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why MercadoLibre (MELI) Might be Well Poised for a Surge – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MercadoLibre, Ichor, Deutsche Bank, Citigroup and JPMorgan highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Continental Building Products, Inc. makes and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company has market cap of $895.10 million. The firm sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense names. It has a 12.24 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) By 41%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Continental Building Products, Inc.’s (NYSE:CBPX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.