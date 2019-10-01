Stevens Capital Management LP Has Boosted Hartford Finl Svcs Group (HIG) Position by $615,835; Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Holding Held by Cove Street Capital Llc

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 11,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The hedge fund held 169,812 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.46 million, up from 158,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $60.16. About 111,366 shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Hartford Financial Services Group , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIG); 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Reports First Quarter 2018 Income From Continuing Operations, After Tax, Of $428 Million ($1.18 Per Diluted Share); 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONTINUES REVIEW OF TALCOTT’S RATINGS FOR DOWNGRADE; 07/05/2018 – Hartford Funds Leads ETF Growth With 9.1% in Week; 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl to Enter Into Amendment In Existing Credit Pact; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES HARTFORD’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL ALSO PERMIT CO TO REQUEST INCREASE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $500 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Hartford Financial Services Gr CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 18 Mos; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO AMENDMENT TO ITS EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ON OR ABOUT MARCH END; 02/05/2018 – Hartford Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (EQC) by 24.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 87,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The hedge fund held 447,940 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.57M, up from 360,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Equity Commonwealth for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.04. About 115,074 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 8,719 shares to 20,577 shares, valued at $900,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 67,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,047 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold HIG shares while 155 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 311.43 million shares or 1.25% more from 307.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wilkins Counsel Inc has 8,400 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Co Ma holds 0.08% or 3.31M shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Lp holds 0.01% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) or 9,975 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 200,145 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Ltd Llc has 5,422 shares. Commerce Comml Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 10,520 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc accumulated 288,629 shares or 0.22% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 172,000 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 4,567 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bp Public Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.08% or 38,000 shares. 62,400 are owned by Jarislowsky Fraser Limited. Eaton Vance has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Ameriprise Fin holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 1.60 million shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Management holds 142,648 shares or 2.23% of its portfolio. Rnc Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 5,150 shares.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $775.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 148,187 shares to 2.38 million shares, valued at $26.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ufp Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 98,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 621,827 shares, and cut its stake in The Bank Of New York Mellon Co (NYSE:BK).