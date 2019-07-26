Stevens Capital Management LP Has Boosted Citrix Sys (CTXS) Stake By $11.76 Million; Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) Covered By 1 Bulls

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) stake by 181.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stevens Capital Management Lp acquired 118,794 shares as Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS)’s stock declined 8.54%. The Stevens Capital Management Lp holds 184,424 shares with $18.38M value, up from 65,630 last quarter. Citrix Sys Inc now has $12.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $95.24. About 1.18M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 30/05/2018 – Citrix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – ALSO APPOINTED SECOND CITRIX SOLUTION PROVIDER DISTRIBUTOR IN AUSTRALIA; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Provides Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Goals for 2022; Announces Plan to Declare Dividend; 08/05/2018 – CITRIX AIMING FOR 2022 REV. GROWTH OF AT LEAST 6%; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 22/03/2018 – Citrix Placed as a Top Player in Market Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Solutions by Radicati Group; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils lndustry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 12/03/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumlD and Its Newly Released Veridium Authenticator App

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells buprenorphine prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence worldwide.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells buprenorphine prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence worldwide. The company has market cap of 388.53 million GBP. The companyÂ’s product candidates focus on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, overdose rescue, and CNS disorders/schizophrenia. It has a 1.57 P/E ratio. It markets and promotes SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

The stock increased 4.35% or GBX 2.22 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 53.22. About 2.57 million shares traded. Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased Keurig Dr Pepper Inc stake by 79,838 shares to 11,177 valued at $313,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 90,006 shares and now owns 95,334 shares. Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) was reduced too.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $141,507 activity. $141,507 worth of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) shares were sold by FERRER MARK J.