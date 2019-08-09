Stevens Capital Management LP Decreased Stake in Cousins Pptys (CUZ) by $1.56 Million as Market Value Declined; As Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreased by $2.70 Million Its Position

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 58.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 46,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 33,600 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 80,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $57.07. About 89,896 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 66.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 173,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The hedge fund held 88,311 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $853,000, down from 261,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $33.71. About 486,451 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ); 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr; 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 16,549 shares to 27,956 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 9,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Commerce Bank names a new chief accounting officer – Kansas City Business Journal” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Costs Rise – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 16, 2019 : JPM, JNJ, WFC, GS, PLD, CP, FRC, DPZ, CBSH, SNV, FHN, MBWM – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $70,545 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Network Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 13,083 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.01% or 58,353 shares. Thomas Story & Son Ltd Liability Co owns 20,094 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Meyer Handelman Co holds 27,047 shares. Signaturefd Lc reported 545 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc invested in 19,641 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Findlay Park Prns Llp reported 1.06 million shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 62,868 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Laurion Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 14,096 shares. Ls Investment has 5,409 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 6,288 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Principal Grp Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 433,397 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 18,095 shares.

Analysts await Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 5.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CBSH’s profit will be $102.79 million for 15.34 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Commerce Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.12% negative EPS growth.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 15,269 shares to 30,951 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 64,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 6.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $99.79M for 12.39 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.23% negative EPS growth.