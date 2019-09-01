Stevens Capital Management LP Decreased Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holding By $720,060; Standard Motor Products (SMP)’s Sentiment Is 1.59

Standard Motor Products Inc (SMP) investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 73 investment professionals started new or increased stock positions, while 46 decreased and sold stakes in Standard Motor Products Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 17.19 million shares, down from 17.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Standard Motor Products Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 35 Increased: 52 New Position: 21.

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) stake by 35.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 4,364 shares as Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL)’s stock rose 8.16%. The Stevens Capital Management Lp holds 8,101 shares with $1.34 million value, down from 12,465 last quarter. Lauder Estee Cos Inc now has $71.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.76% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $197.99. About 2.37M shares traded or 60.25% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 27,039 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech holds 13,000 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Arcadia Inv Corporation Mi holds 2.42% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 50,546 shares. Allstate owns 24,306 shares. Northeast Investment Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 11,500 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Rampart Investment has 0.67% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0.09% or 388,537 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.31% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 2.09 million shares. Middleton Company Ma accumulated 1.58% or 59,486 shares. Bokf Na owns 13,616 shares. Moreover, Argent Cap has 0.01% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Citizens Northern Corp holds 1.27% or 13,769 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Markets Incorporated has 91,595 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $7.88 million activity. The insider LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold 27,830 shares worth $4.65M.

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 3,090 shares to 79,689 valued at $12.66 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) stake by 23,778 shares and now owns 63,075 shares. Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos has $23100 highest and $142 lowest target. $195.92’s average target is -1.05% below currents $197.99 stock price. The Estee Lauder Cos had 19 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by DA Davidson. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22000 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, August 20. Raymond James maintained The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) rating on Tuesday, August 20. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $21600 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 20 by Credit Suisse. Wells Fargo maintained The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, April 8. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. UBS maintained the shares of EL in report on Tuesday, August 20 with “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.83 per share. SMP’s profit will be $20.31M for 12.17 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Standard Motor Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.09% negative EPS growth.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 1.69% of its portfolio in Standard Motor Products, Inc. for 410,140 shares. Tributary Capital Management Llc owns 368,583 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 1% invested in the company for 294,043 shares. The New Jersey-based Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has invested 0.38% in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 27,070 shares.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company has market cap of $989.10 million. The companyÂ’s Engine Management segment makes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, sensors, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components, as well as wire and cable parts. It has a 20.03 P/E ratio. It offers its products primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands, as well as through private labels, such as CARQUEST, Duralast, Duralast Gold, Import Direct, Master Pro, NAPA Echlin, NAPA Proformer, Mileage Plus, NAPA Belden, Omni-Spark, Ultima Select, and Driveworks.

