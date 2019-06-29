Stevens Capital Management LP Decreased Its Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Holding by $486,742; Stock Value Rose; Taurus Asset Management Has Upped Its Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Stock Value Rose

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 13,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 235,270 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.82 million, up from 222,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $111.8. About 21.63M shares traded or 85.60% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO- CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.24 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.21 PCT AT JANUARY END; 23/05/2018 – HOMESERVE PLC HSV.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 890P; 06/03/2018 – Anne Lester Says JPMorgan Is ‘Staying the Course’ With Market Strategies (Video); 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Jury Loss Could Get Much Smaller — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – Rising Chance of 4 Hikes This Year Says JPMorgan Strategist (Video); 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Casts a Wary Eye on `Unhelpful’ Rates/USD Correlation; 19/04/2018 – 75% of ultra-rich investors predict the economy will hit recession by 2020, a J.P. Morgan survey found

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 12,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 108,780 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, down from 121,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 3.22M shares traded or 37.61% up from the average. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has declined 2.65% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 23/03/2018 – Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. Receives Shareholder Approval for Proposed Acquisition by Campbell Soup Company; 30/04/2018 – CorpU to Fuel Innovation and Supply Chain Excellence for Campbell Soup Company; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Review Will Lead to Changes Designed to Improve Operating Performance, Create Long-Term Shareholder Value; 18/05/2018 – During an earnings call Friday, Campbell Soup Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro pointed to steel tariffs as possibly hurting the company’s bottom line this year; 07/03/2018 Kraft Heinz launches incubator for ‘disruptive’ food startups; 13/03/2018 – Campbell Appoints Publicis Groupe as Agency Partner; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Morrison Retires; McLouglin Named Interim CEO; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – ANA DOMINGUEZ TO REPORT TO DENISE MORRISON UNTIL A CAO IS NAMED; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL: IMPORT TARIFFS WILL WEIGH ON MARGINS IN FISCAL ’19; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison announces her retirement abruptly

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was made by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was sold by Friedman Stacey. 13,341 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.40 million were sold by Beer Lori A. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22 million. Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M. BACON ASHLEY also sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,050 are held by Knott David M. New York-based Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Td Management Llc has invested 0.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Trillium Asset Lc invested in 9,223 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Duncker Streett & Inc has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Inc invested in 0.11% or 3,781 shares. Park Circle invested 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & invested 1.95% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Milestone Grp Incorporated holds 0.14% or 10,639 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Com, a Maine-based fund reported 28,112 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp reported 0.12% stake. Sigma Counselors has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Thomas J Herzfeld reported 106 shares stake. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd invested 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,535 shares to 250,260 shares, valued at $29.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,259 shares, and cut its stake in Hubbell Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk reported 173,832 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Retail Bank has 0% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 237 shares. Stifel Financial holds 40,829 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.05% or 297,142 shares. Synovus Financial Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Kessler Investment Grp Inc Lc reported 11,413 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 404,315 shares. Boys Arnold And Inc stated it has 10,050 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Com, Ohio-based fund reported 8,073 shares. Invsts Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv stated it has 6,585 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Ltd invested in 223,074 shares. Com Of Vermont owns 300 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 698,884 shares.