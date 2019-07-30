Stevens Capital Management LP Cut Position in Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) by $1.92 Million; As Infosys Technology LTD Adr (INFY) Stock Price Declined, Genesis Asset Managers Llp Trimmed by $58.68 Million Its Holding

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Infosys Technology Ltd Adr (INFY) by 74.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 5.87M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.51 million, down from 7.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Infosys Technology Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 6.07 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 18.37% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 26/04/2018 – Economic Times: Infosys may hire more than 2000 at Indiana hub: Report; 08/03/2018 – Infosys Recognized as a Leader in Digital Marketing Services by NelsonHall; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 37.09 BLN RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS HAS NOT RECIEVED ANY ANONYMOUS WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT; 02/05/2018 – Infosys and Astound Partner to Deliver Better Service Experience Through an AI Enhanced Enterprise Service Management Café; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS CO. NOT NAMED BY CBI IN FIRST INFORMATION REPORT; 13/04/2018 – Infosys CEO’s Strategy Hints at More Hiring in U.S.: TOPLive; 10/04/2018 – CALIX AND INFOSYS ENTER STRATEGIC CO-CREATION PARTNERSHIP; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Forecasts Growth of Up to 8 Percent From Move to Digital; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – SEES FY 19 REVENUE GUIDANCE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY AT 6 PCT-8 PCT

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) by 57.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 7,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,740 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 13,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $11.04 during the last trading session, reaching $336.9. About 420,118 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 43.77% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS AND BLACKROCK EXPAND TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIA; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $5.5B :MKTX US; 09/04/2018 – EUROBONDS FROM RUSSIA’S RUSAL REMOVED FROM BOND TRADING PLATFORM MARKETAXESS AFTER FRESH U.S. SANCTIONS – MARKETAXESS SPOKESMAN; 11/04/2018 – MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess to Participate in Sandler O’Neill + Partners, LP Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Short-Interest Ratio Rises 43% to 14 Days; 04/05/2018 – Investing.com: MarketAxess allows Pimco to trade by its own rules

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 202,544 shares to 4.09 million shares, valued at $746.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 1.65M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bancolombia Adr (NYSE:CIB).

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $592.67 million for 20.55 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 33 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 13 shares. Brinker Capital invested in 9,055 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Lc accumulated 13,001 shares. 1,830 are owned by Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability. Gam Holding Ag invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.1% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 2,678 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 7,600 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 140,485 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Shell Asset Mgmt Com has 1,998 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James reported 134,177 shares stake. Moreover, Loomis Sayles & Com Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 69,416 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Mariner Ltd Liability Company holds 2,319 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $5.79 million activity. On Monday, February 4 GOMACH DAVID G sold $687,850 worth of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) or 3,187 shares. McVey Richard M also sold $4.42 million worth of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) shares.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 7,904 shares to 14,392 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 20,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.

