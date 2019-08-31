Stevens Capital Management LP Cut Position in Cna Finl (CNA) as Market Value Rose; Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose While Bragg Financial Advisors Raised Stake by $996,830

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 29.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 6,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 26,509 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, up from 20,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook has suspended Cambridge Analytica, the data analytics firm that helped Donald Trump get elected Cambridge Analytica used Facebook data it promised Facebook it had deleted, the company claims; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Frozen Out at Big European Bank — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg agrees to live-stream European hearing; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS BLOCKCHAIN GROUP TO BE RUN BY DAVID MARCUS; 16/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will go to Europe to answer questions – in private – from EU regulators The Facebook CEO is headed overseas “as soon as possible.”; 28/03/2018 – Calls to delete Facebook have taken momentum in the wake of the data sharing scandal; 11/04/2018 – It’s the first of two congressional hearings this week for the Facebook founder and CEO; 22/03/2018 – Facebook, the World’s Dumbest Smart Company: Fully Charged; 26/03/2018 – Facebook saves extensive data of personal calls, texts made by Android users; 23/03/2018 – Facebook’s Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Week

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cna Finl Corp (CNA) by 53.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 11,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 10,344 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $448,000, down from 22,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cna Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $47.13. About 132,950 shares traded. CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) has risen 7.31% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CNA News: 09/05/2018 – Hagens Berman: Class-Action Lawsuit Accuses CNA Financial of Bait-and-Switch Premium Increases for Long-Term Care Insurance; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice Pres, Global Reinsurance; 21/04/2018 – DJ CNA Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNA); 26/04/2018 – CNA FINANCIAL CORP – MENSE WILL REMAIN WITH CNA THROUGH HIS RETIREMENT DATE; 19/04/2018 – Andersen Global Expands Presence in Portugal with CNA – Curado, Nogueira & Associados; 27/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: OPEC, Russia consider 10-20 year oil alliance – Saudi Crown Prince; 28/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Mideast Uber rival Careem in early talks to raise new funds; 13/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 30/04/2018 – CNA FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $405M; 29/05/2018 – Brazilian farmer losses from truckers’ strike reach 6.6 bln reais -CNA

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 115,729 shares to 189,724 shares, valued at $14.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 144,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,282 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

