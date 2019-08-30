Stevens Capital Management LP Cut Its Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) Holding as Share Value Rose; Selz Capital Lifted Its Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $4.09 Million

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 25.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 11,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $866.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $13.22 during the last trading session, reaching $1773.18. About 2.38 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS STRONG ADVERTISING GROWTH CONTRIBUTED TO PROFIT – MEDIA CALL; 15/05/2018 – Chris Ciaccia: Idk if it’s been reported elsewhere, but in Christmas ’16, Amazon even contracted Uber drivers to help deliver; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Sees 2Q Operating Pft $1.1B To Pft $1.9B; 07/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is able to get to the bottom of any customer issue by sending Amazon executives one punctuation mark. via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube); 27/04/2018 – Health-care execs and investors have a love-hate relationship with Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Check out the lavish digs that Jeff Bezos may soon call home; 15/05/2018 – A massive union will protest outside an Amazon event after reports of warehouse workers peeing in bottles; 12/03/2018 – Amazon adapts Alexa for the office; 03/04/2018 – NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) by 50.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 100,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The hedge fund held 97,163 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 197,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.51. About 754,493 shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has declined 53.22% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q Rev $275.8M; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q Net $236M; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Net $237.4M; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $275.8M, EST. $273.9M; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST QTRLY FFO SHR $0.50; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Rev $275.8M; 22/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Annual Meeting Results; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 02/04/2018 Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Board and Management Changes; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q EPS 99c

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19,200 shares to 27,800 shares, valued at $9.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 452,615 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 5.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Virginia-based Kanawha Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Financial Advantage reported 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,874 are owned by Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership. Dana Advsrs reported 7,957 shares. Pioneer Tru National Bank & Trust N A Or holds 0.33% or 429 shares in its portfolio. Kwmg Lc, Kansas-based fund reported 25 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 3,514 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Great Lakes Lc owns 9,447 shares. Raymond James Inc holds 1.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 151,910 shares. Gruss has invested 14.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Perkins Coie reported 337 shares. Btc stated it has 1.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meridian Mngmt invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Massachusetts-based Puzo Michael J has invested 0.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SNH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 164.54 million shares or 0.57% less from 165.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Intll Group holds 0.02% or 474,130 shares. 43,993 are held by State Of Wisconsin Board. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 70 shares stake. Franklin holds 0% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) or 65,851 shares. 93,665 are held by Systematic L P. Susquehanna Gru Llp has invested 0% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 91,000 shares. Northern Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) for 3.34 million shares. 136,382 were reported by Lpl Ltd Liability Com. Eii Management has 27,113 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. New York-based State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Ameritas Inv Partners accumulated 70,221 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech holds 360,659 shares. 149,100 were accumulated by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Telemus Ltd reported 15,000 shares stake.

