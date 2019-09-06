Stevens Capital Management LP Cut Cabot (CBT) Stake; Mackay Shields Trimmed Merck & Co (MRK) Holding

Mackay Shields Llc decreased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 3.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackay Shields Llc sold 23,262 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Mackay Shields Llc holds 657,015 shares with $54.64 million value, down from 680,277 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $220.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $86.1. About 6.96 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS RECEIVES FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IN JAPAN; 07/05/2018 – FDA promises Roche a snap decision on Tecentriq triple for frontline lung cancer as it falls even further behind Merck, Bristol-Myers $RHHBY $MRK $BMY; 16/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA: PD-L1+ LUNG PATIENTS RESPONDED TO TGF DRUG IN TRIAL; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761067 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 02/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls For 2nd Wk, Zepatier Declines: Hep-C; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Data at ASCO 2018 to Showcase Progress and Further Optionality of Oncology Pipeline; 01/05/2018 – Merck 1Q Net $736M; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased Cabot Corp (CBT) stake by 72.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 20,375 shares as Cabot Corp (CBT)’s stock declined 1.48%. The Stevens Capital Management Lp holds 7,633 shares with $318,000 value, down from 28,008 last quarter. Cabot Corp now has $2.40B valuation. The stock increased 4.08% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $41.59. About 301,379 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 23/04/2018 – CABOT: CFO EDUARDO CORDEIRO TO RETIRE, NAMES ERICA MCLAUGHLIN; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Energy Reports Widened Pretax Loss in 2017; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 2018; 24/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Hosts Investor Day Today, May 24, 2018 in New York City; 11/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Selected by the NYSDEC in the Town of Hoosick, New York for Use in Point of Entry Water Treatment; 23/04/2018 – CABOT NAMES ERICA MCLAUGHLIN AS CFO; 22/03/2018 – Myanmar President Htin Kyaw’s resignation raises doubts about the government’s leadership, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 07/05/2018 – CABOT – IN PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS, EXPECT TO MAINTAIN MARGINS WHILE CO DRIVES VOLUME GROWTH THROUGH SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corp 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers

Among 4 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merck & Company has $10300 highest and $8400 lowest target. $93.60’s average target is 8.71% above currents $86.1 stock price. Merck & Company had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 22. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MRK in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.

Mackay Shields Llc increased United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) stake by 5,783 shares to 56,003 valued at $6.57 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vistra Energy Corp stake by 127,436 shares and now owns 206,688 shares. Blackrock Fla Mun 2020 Term (BFO) was raised too.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 17.22 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering Cabot (NYSE:CBT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cabot has $4100 highest and $4000 lowest target. $40.50’s average target is -2.62% below currents $41.59 stock price. Cabot had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan. Loop Capital downgraded Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) on Monday, August 5 to “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased Etsy Inc stake by 47,426 shares to 71,306 valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1. It also upped V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) stake by 26,430 shares and now owns 39,490 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

Analysts await Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1 per share. CBT’s profit will be $64.71 million for 9.28 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.00% EPS growth.