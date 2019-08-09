Stevens Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Position in East West Bancorp (EWBC); Sunpower (SPWR) Holder Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Cut Holding as Share Price Rose

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 31.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 20,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The hedge fund held 87,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, up from 66,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $41.97. About 207,874 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sunpower Corp (SPWR) by 29.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 71,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 63.04% . The institutional investor held 168,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 240,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Sunpower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.46. About 1.20 million shares traded. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has risen 72.42% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 22/05/2018 – SUNPOWER GROUP – ANNOUNCES PROPOSED FOLLOW-ON SUBSCRIPTION BY EXISTING BONDHOLDERS OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2022 IN AN AMOUNT OF UP TO US$70 MLN; 18/04/2018 – SunPower heads off Trump tariffs with SolarWorld purchase; 08/05/2018 – SunPower 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 27/03/2018 – Green Street Power Partners Honored with SunPower 2017 “Commercial National Top Producer of the Year” Award; 19/04/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP SPWR.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8.50 FROM $7.20; 05/03/2018 Yann Brandt: Breaking: SunPower Adds Tesla, sonnen to Equinox Home Solar Systems; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP – FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE ASSUMES A $55 MLN NEGATIVE IMPACT RELATED TO TARIFFS ASSOCIATED WITH SECTION 201 TRADE CASE; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER-2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE ALSO ASSUMES ABOUT $50 MLN REDUCTION OF NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST INCOME FROM ANTICIPATED SALE OF LEASE PORTFOLIO; 18/04/2018 – SunPower to Buy SolarWorld’s U.S. Panel Factory in Oregon; 02/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CFO: DEPARTURE, NEW CFO NAMED

More notable recent SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why SunPower’s Shares Plunged 10.4% on Monday – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On SunPower Corporation (SPWR) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SunPower shares on fire following upbeat guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why SunPower, Myriad Genetics, and Cirrus Logic Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Earnings Bull Signal Sounds for SunPower Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold SPWR shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.87 million shares or 5.59% more from 33.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,993 are held by Voya Inv Lc. Trust Co Of Vermont owns 11,365 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Psagot House owns 4,978 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. American Intl Gru holds 0% or 39,290 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 87,720 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) for 9,550 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc has invested 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Domini Impact Invests Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.86% invested in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) for 18,573 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) for 176,529 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Com invested in 201,701 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Two Sigma Limited Co holds 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) or 11,329 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Manchester Cap Limited Liability Com owns 2,570 shares. Alps holds 50,182 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 320,000 shares to 860,600 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 84,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 439,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rech Global Investors stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). D E Shaw & Com Inc reported 1.19 million shares. Seabridge Limited Liability Company reported 700 shares. Cim reported 11,991 shares. Cwm Ltd has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Ameriprise Fin accumulated 0.02% or 882,698 shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Ltd has invested 0.04% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Moreover, Whittier has 0.1% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 65,380 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.02% or 598,691 shares. Hsbc Holding Plc owns 0.01% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 120,421 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) invested 0.14% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.03% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0.07% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership invested 0.27% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Comm has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 34,299 shares to 12,160 shares, valued at $792,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 66,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,801 shares, and cut its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR).