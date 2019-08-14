Stevens Capital Management LP Boosted Its Robert Half Intl (RHI) Position by $3.30 Million as Share Price Declined; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Cut Holding

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 68.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 50,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The hedge fund held 124,594 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.12 million, up from 73,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 731,189 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 23/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA RHIM.L : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH EQUAL-WEIGHT RATING; 4950P TARGET PRICE; 28/05/2018 – Online Recruitment Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are CareerBuilder, College Recruiter, Indeed (Recruit Holdings), Linkedln, Monster & Robert Half International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Robert Half’s Second Annual “Week Of Service” Kicks Off May 14; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half Employees Riding And Raising Funds For American Heart Association Through CycleNation; 07/05/2018 – Protiviti’s Michael Brauneis Named a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine; 08/05/2018 – RHI Magnesita 1Q Operating Ebita Soars on Higher Revenue, Savings; 11/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl : COMMERZBANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6350P FROM 5250P; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Rev $1.4B; 23/03/2018 – Robert Half Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Protiviti’s Addie Nickle and Jenna Fitzsimmons Named as ‘Rising Stars’ by Consulting Magazine

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $41.84. About 7.65 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lsc Communications Inc by 68,062 shares to 113,084 shares, valued at $738,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,814 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gp Plc holds 789,956 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 24,155 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communications Limited reported 9,801 shares stake. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has 0% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Moreover, London Com Of Virginia has 0% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc owns 549,352 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust owns 276 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Merian Global Invsts (Uk) accumulated 2.56M shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 576,650 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.02% stake. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 64,960 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company accumulated 0.07% or 7,131 shares. Foster And Motley Incorporated invested in 18,073 shares or 0.17% of the stock.