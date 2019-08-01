Steven Schuler Bought $21636 Worth of West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) Shares; Avenir Has Increased Apple (AAPL) Stake

Avenir Corp increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 2.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Avenir Corp acquired 2,410 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Avenir Corp holds 90,170 shares with $17.13 million value, up from 87,760 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $946.79B valuation. The stock decreased 1.92% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $208.94. About 48.69 million shares traded or 80.30% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Apple Music appoints new head, hits 48 mln subscribers; 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN SAYS APPEAL HEARINGS INTO APPLE CASE LIKELY TO BEGIN IN THE AUTUMN; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 20/03/2018 – TECHNOGYM Becomes First Fitness Equipment Manufacturer to Release Apple GymKit; 30/03/2018 – Foxconn suffers first yearly profit drop since 2008 as iPhone slumps; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on iPhone with curved screen and touchless gesture control; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 19/03/2018 – Nomura Instinet predicts Apple will report iPhone unit sales below expectations this year; 05/03/2018 – Apple could increase MacBook sales volume with a lower-priced MacBook Air; 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F

After the disclosing of a legal document filled with D.C. based-SEC; a new insider trading deal became apparent. The director of West Bancorporation Inc, Steven Schuler; completed a deal in the open market by buying 1,000 shares at an average price per share of $21.6 of the company worth near $21,636 US Dollars. He owns 0.04% of the -company’s market cap or 7,000 shares.

More notable recent West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “West Bancorp inc (WTBA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) CEO Dave Nelson on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “West Bancorp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Record Net Income, Declares Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

West Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the holding firm for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $345.12 million. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit. It has a 12.32 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial lines of credit, and commercial term loans; consumer loans, including loans extended to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures not secured by real estate; and real estate loans and residential mortgages.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $305,612 activity. 5,000 West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) shares with value of $106,450 were bought by MILLIGAN GEORGE D. $25,680 worth of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) was bought by Vaughan Therese M. 8,397 shares valued at $173,482 were bought by McMurray Sean Patrick on Friday, May 17.

The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.07. About 13,860 shares traded. West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) has declined 14.25% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical WTBA News: 26/04/2018 – WEST BANCORPORATION INC WTBA.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT; 27/04/2018 – WEST BANCORPORATION INC – JAMES W. NOYCE WAS ELECTED AS NEW CHAIRMAN; 19/04/2018 DJ West Bancorporation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTBA); 26/04/2018 – West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Record Net Income, Declares Increased and Record Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – WEST BANCORPORATION SAYS ON APRIL 26, BOARD ACCEPTED DAVID MILLIGAN’S REQUEST TO STEP DOWN FROM HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF CO – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – WEST BANCORPORATION INC WTBA.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 26/04/2018 – West Bancorp 1Q EPS 45c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold West Bancorporation, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.31 million shares or 1.29% more from 5.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of America Corp De has invested 0% in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA). Ameriprise Inc invested in 0% or 15,305 shares. Spark Invest Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 12,300 shares. Vanguard Gru stated it has 650,651 shares. American Century has 18,004 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 305 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA). Kennedy Cap Management accumulated 146,934 shares or 0.07% of the stock. The Ohio-based Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA). Pacific Ridge Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.29% in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA). Ameritas Prns invested in 1,387 shares. Brandywine Glob Ltd Llc holds 6,529 shares. Sei Investments holds 0% or 5,191 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) for 351,552 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthquest has 1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13,973 shares. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Liability stated it has 3.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Whalerock Point Limited Liability Company holds 39,448 shares or 4.9% of its portfolio. Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa has invested 2.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Berkshire Hathaway holds 23.77% or 249.59 million shares in its portfolio. 122,564 were accumulated by Pinnacle Fin. Colrain Ltd Liability reported 25,127 shares or 5.6% of all its holdings. Moreover, Highstreet Asset Mgmt has 0.52% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Valley Advisers Inc accumulated 55,247 shares or 3.01% of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt owns 70,814 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Co reported 604,986 shares. Madison Inv Holdg Inc invested in 0.15% or 41,910 shares. 6,825 are held by Peconic Ptnrs Ltd. Peddock Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 2.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 21,908 shares. Pacific Investment Mngmt owns 83,566 shares.