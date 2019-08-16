Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO) to pay $0.14 on Sep 27, 2019; PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Had 8 Analysts Last Week

Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO) is expected to pay $0.14 on Sep 27, 2019. (NASDAQ:SHOO) shareholders before Sep 16, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Steven Madden Ltd’s current price of $29.37 translates into 0.48% yield. Steven Madden Ltd’s dividend has Sep 17, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $29.37. About 587,904 shares traded. Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has declined 3.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOO News: 26/04/2018 – Steve Madden Financial Chief Arvind Dharia Employment Term Extended to Dec. 31, 2020; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.60 TO $2.67; 22/04/2018 – DJ Steven Madden Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHOO); 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.55 TO $2.62; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Steven Madden; 20/04/2018 – STEVE MADDEN CONTINUES TO SEE NET SALES UP 5% TO 7% IN FY 2018; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 7 PCT; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.60 TO $2.67, EST. $2.68; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 03/04/2018 – Steven Madden to Expand Board Size to 9 Members From 8, Effective April 2

Among 8 analysts covering Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Paypal Holdings has $131 highest and $99 lowest target. $115.10’s average target is 9.67% above currents $104.95 stock price. Paypal Holdings had 32 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, February 21. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) rating on Monday, April 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $115 target. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Bank of America. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. Nomura maintained PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) rating on Thursday, February 28. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $110 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of PYPL in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. See PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

29/07/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Keybanc New Target: $118.0000 125.0000

18/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jefferies New Target: $125.0000 140.0000

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $114.0000 129.0000

21/06/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Hold Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $131 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $125 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $105.0000 125.0000

The stock increased 1.63% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $104.95. About 7.05M shares traded or 8.99% up from the average. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has risen 34.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PYPL News: 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS IT HIRED WORKERS FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL FOR ONLINE BANK; 17/05/2018 – PAYPAL TO ACQUIRE IZETTLE FOR $2.2 BLN; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holdings Sees FY Rev $15.2B-$15.4B; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holdings 1Q Rev $3.69B; 14/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of PayPal and SoFi for a take on fintech; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: INVESTING FOR GROWTH IS TOP PRIORITY; 08/03/2018 – PAYPAL’S SCHULMAN SAYS CRYPTO IS NOT A CURRENCY FOR NOW; 29/04/2018 – With tech giants like Apple planning their product release, PayPal could be putting its patent to use in payment-enabled glasses sooner rather than later; 06/03/2018 – COINBASE TO DISABLE PAYPAL ENTIRELY ON MARCH 7; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL:BRINGING NEW WAYS FOR RETAIL TO CONNECT WITH VENMO USERS

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform firm that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of clients and merchants worldwide. The company has market cap of $123.49 billion. It enables businesses of various sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices, and applications, as well as at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions, including PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It has a 50.02 P/E ratio. The company's platform allows clients to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Among 5 analysts covering Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Steven Madden has $40 highest and $3800 lowest target. $38.67’s average target is 31.66% above currents $29.37 stock price. Steven Madden had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by FBR Capital. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $39 target in Wednesday, February 27 report.

