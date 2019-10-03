Steven Madden LTD (SHOO) Stock Price Declined While Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Lowered by $2.49 Million Its Stake; As Dominion Energy Com (D) Share Value Declined, Miller Howard Investments Trimmed Stake

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc Com (D) by 24.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 27,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 84,923 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.57 million, down from 112,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $79.81. About 152,229 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 75,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.71% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.11 million, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Steven Madden Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.19. About 21,926 shares traded. Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has declined 3.69% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOO News: 26/04/2018 – Steve Madden Financial Chief Arvind Dharia Employment Term Extended to Dec. 31, 2020; 16/05/2018 – Steve Madden Announces Participation in the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 20/04/2018 – STEVE MADDEN CONTINUES TO SEE NET SALES UP 5% TO 7% IN FY 2018; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q Adj EPS 54c; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 17/05/2018 – Steven Madden Presenting at Conference May 23; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 03/04/2018 STEVEN MADDEN EXPANDS BOARD TO 9 MEMBERS FROM 8; 03/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SAYS ON MARCH 30, CO’S BOARD DETERMINED TO EXPAND SIZE OF BOARD FROM EIGHT MEMBERS TO NINE MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Steven Madden Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHOO)

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Midstream Partners Lp by 410,444 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $55.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp Com (NYSE:MPC) by 265,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 301,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.89M for 17.35 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt holds 6,522 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com owns 5,955 shares. Hudock Ltd Llc accumulated 0.06% or 2,273 shares. Old Republic Interest reported 993,532 shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,893 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 0.02% or 90,224 shares. Davis R M holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,194 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Co reported 2,726 shares. Community Retail Bank Na holds 0.81% or 54,441 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 2,134 shares. Natl Pension Serv has 729,348 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsr accumulated 16,047 shares. Focused Wealth Inc reported 2,565 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability reported 4.44 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Franklin Res Inc has 0.9% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 95,370 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $40.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbus Mckinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 113,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 524,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Osi Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 16 investors sold SHOO shares while 75 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 79.67 million shares or 0.22% less from 79.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na owns 0% invested in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) for 15,133 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 0.05% invested in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) for 480,400 shares. Kornitzer Management Ks invested in 89,763 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Amp Capital Investors has 0% invested in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). D E Shaw And Communication stated it has 62,169 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 130,798 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) for 105,167 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). 8.08 million were reported by Vanguard. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% stake. Cwm Limited Co has 91 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 39,000 shares. Advisory Ser Limited Liability Company stated it has 495 shares. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn invested in 1.40M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fifth Third National Bank stated it has 0% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Analysts await Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SHOO’s profit will be $50.06 million for 14.49 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Steven Madden, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.53% EPS growth.