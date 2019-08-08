Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) Reaches $30.23 Formed H&S; Wexford Capital LP Has Lifted T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position

Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) formed H&S with $29.32 target or 3.00% below today’s $30.23 share price. Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) has $2.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $30.23. About 488,283 shares traded. Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has declined 3.69% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOO News: 22/05/2018 – Steven Madden Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q EPS 50c; 03/04/2018 – Steven Madden Appointed Mitchell S. Klipper to the Board; 03/04/2018 STEVEN MADDEN EXPANDS BOARD TO 9 MEMBERS FROM 8; 16/05/2018 – Steve Madden Announces Participation in the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.60 TO $2.67; 17/05/2018 – Steven Madden Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Steve Madden Sets Base Salary for Dharia for 2018-2020; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 03/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SAYS ON MARCH 30, CO’S BOARD DETERMINED TO EXPAND SIZE OF BOARD FROM EIGHT MEMBERS TO NINE MEMBERS – SEC FILING

Wexford Capital Lp increased T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) stake by 76.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wexford Capital Lp acquired 63,127 shares as T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Wexford Capital Lp holds 145,506 shares with $10.05 million value, up from 82,379 last quarter. T Mobile Us Inc now has $66.67B valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 3.49M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – Crown Castle: T-Mobile and Sprint Represent About 19% and 14% Respectively of Consolidated Site Rental Rev; 26/04/2018 – Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week; 27/04/2018 – Correction to Sprint-T-Mobile Deal; 02/05/2018 – T-Mobile Deal Gets Service-Swapping Query in Antitrust Probe; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile US CEO John Legere told CNBC that the carrier’s blockbuster buyout of Sprint will “super charge” competition and wireless speeds. via @cnbctech; 30/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – UNIT ALSO AMENDED TERMS OF ITS $1.5 BLN FACILITY AND ITS $1.0 BLN FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint have a long history of insulting each other — check out these harsh exchanges; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger; 04/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile merger awaits regulatory approval; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies

Wexford Capital Lp decreased Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) stake by 13,942 shares to 5,363 valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) stake by 10,181 shares and now owns 66,811 shares. Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,478 shares. Corvex Mgmt Lp has 8.58% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 1.78 million shares. Westfield Management Company LP stated it has 0.76% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Chesley Taft & Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.16% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). New England Research And Mngmt reported 0.47% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Vident Advisory Llc holds 41,515 shares. Central Bank & Trust Trust invested in 0.53% or 34,124 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 36,857 shares. Kemnay Advisory accumulated 46,216 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Hallmark Mngmt accumulated 1.97% or 260,920 shares. Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 14,005 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 607,067 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.1% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 0.41% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sprint: T-Mobile Merger Still At Risk – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Reports: Sprint-T Mobile Merger Could Be Approved This Week – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sprint/T-Mobile result within a week – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mario Gabelli Shares His Media Picks: Fox, Disney And More – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. T-Mobile US had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Guggenheim. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by HSBC. Nomura maintained the shares of TMUS in report on Monday, July 29 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 4.23, from 5.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold Steven Madden, Ltd. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 79.85 million shares or 51.63% less from 165.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mngmt has 87 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 175,925 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 86,446 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Rothschild And Company Asset Mgmt Us stated it has 750,954 shares. Ranger Investment Management Limited Partnership invested in 1.54% or 627,438 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.02% invested in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) for 42,000 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 659,586 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Amer Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Blair William And Co Il reported 13,203 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 1.24M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Howe And Rusling Incorporated accumulated 208 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 459,800 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Blackrock Inc invested in 11.74M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd invested 0% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Among 5 analysts covering Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Steven Madden has $40 highest and $3800 lowest target. $38.67’s average target is 27.92% above currents $30.23 stock price. Steven Madden had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $39 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, February 14.