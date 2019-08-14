Steven Green Insider Deal for 25 Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMCB); Whirlpool (WHR) Sellers Increased By 10.42% Their Shorts

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) had an increase of 10.42% in short interest. WHR’s SI was 4.11 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.42% from 3.72 million shares previously. With 744,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)’s short sellers to cover WHR’s short positions. The SI to Whirlpool Corporation’s float is 6.65%. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $135.7. About 570,680 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 24/04/2018 – Fitch: Whirlpool’s Ratings Unaffected by Pending Sale of Its Embraco Compressor Business; 27/04/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to sell Embraco compressor business to Japan’s Nidec; 13/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Whirlpool of India Ltd; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Reflects Confidence in Long-Term Outlook; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Raises Dividend to $1.15 Vs. $1.10; 26/04/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Whirlpool learns some Trump tariffs are good, some not; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Fergus Falls Sears Hometown Store

The stock decreased 0.26% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $776. About 6 shares traded. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides a range of banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in the mid Central Valley of California. The company has market cap of $610.95 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 11.59 P/E ratio. It also offers loan products, including commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, and consumer loans, as well as equipment leases and credit card services; commercial products comprising term loans, leases, lines of credit, other working capital financing, and letters of credit; and automobile financing, residential real estate loans, and home improvement loans and lines of credit.

On August 13, 2019, the director of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Mr. Steven Green, invested in 25 shares, amounting to $19,750 US Dollars, based on a market stock price of $790.0 for each one share. Steven Green today has in hand 0.05% of the market capitalization of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp. The deal was dated August 13, 2019 and was revealed in a Form 4 filed with the SEC. The Form 4 is available for review here.

Among 3 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Whirlpool has $17800 highest and $15000 lowest target. $159.33’s average target is 17.41% above currents $135.7 stock price. Whirlpool had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Longbow. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) on Thursday, June 6 to “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold Whirlpool Corporation shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooke Bieler Ltd Partnership reported 1.57% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Neuberger Berman Lc invested in 0.03% or 166,508 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp holds 0.04% or 35,638 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 12,377 shares. Regions Financial, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,145 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Principal reported 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Federated Inc Pa invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd holds 0.08% or 65,076 shares. Hodges Cap Mngmt invested in 4,731 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 63,691 are held by Prudential. Gulf Int National Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 15,514 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Management holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 12,342 shares. Dupont Cap Corp holds 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) or 3,537 shares. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 1,848 shares.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.62 billion. The companyÂ’s principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances. It has a 9.52 P/E ratio. It also produces hermetic compressors for refrigeration systems.