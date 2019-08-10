Sterneck Capital Management Trimmed At&T (T) Position by $539,431; Market Valuation Rose; Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Its Chevron (CVX) Position by $21.93 Million as Share Price Rose

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 178 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 8,188 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01B, up from 8,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 4.72 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela

Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 30.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 17,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 39,585 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 56,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterneck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.38 billion market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – Moments ago: Time Warner CEO Bewkes talks with CNBC on the way into the first day of the trial over its merger with AT&T, says the companies are aiming to give consumers better programming at lower prices; 11/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo scoop w/@davidshephardson; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T-TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T to Release RFP for Second Carrier-Integrated MCPTT Offering; 28/05/2018 – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in trouble; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.6 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s first-quarter profit rises 33 percent; 19/03/2018 – JUDGE WEIGHING ARGUMENTS FROM DOJ, AT&T ON DAY 1 OF TRIAL; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was a ‘big mistake’; 08/05/2018 – AT&T says it hired firm linked to Cohen for advice on Trump

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $608.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 136 shares to 3,969 shares, valued at $560.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 41,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,604 shares, and cut its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Mgmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,367 shares. Cap Guardian Tru holds 0.57% or 350,114 shares. Korea accumulated 1.58M shares. Cutter & Comm Brokerage Inc reported 3,372 shares. Mondrian Inv Prtn, United Kingdom-based fund reported 209 shares. Barnett & Company Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,450 shares. Country Club Trust Na has 1.22% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mraz Amerine Assoc Inc invested in 11,916 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Canal Insur owns 69,240 shares for 2.9% of their portfolio. Smithfield reported 0.32% stake. Tiemann Inv Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 6,377 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 412,284 shares. 143,065 were reported by Azimuth Capital Limited Co. Intersect Limited Co stated it has 1.6% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Tennessee-based Diversified Trust Communication has invested 0.21% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.19 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.