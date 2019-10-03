Sterneck Capital Management Lowered Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $512,164; Veritable LP Increases Position in Paccar (PCAR)

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 82.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 4,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 9,437 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $676,000, up from 5,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $66.63. About 885,782 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 19/04/2018 Paccar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 21.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 6,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 24,988 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, down from 31,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterneck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $75.43. About 3.62M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – MORE: President Trump, on national security grounds, blocks the proposed takeover of Qualcomm by Broadcom; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK/LONDON (Financial Times) — A secretive US national security committee has issued an unusual public warning against Broadcom’s proposed $142bn hostile takeover of San Diego-based Qualcomm, saying that a deal might lead to China overtaking the US in critical 5G technology; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – OUTSTANDING NOTES CONTAIN PROVISIONS THAT WILL REQUIRE QUALCOMM TO REDEEM NOTES IF DEAL HAS NOT BEEN CONSUMMATED ON/ BEFORE JUNE 1; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – ON MARCH 6, ENTERED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING SENIOR UNSECURED DELAYED-DRAW TERM FACILITY OF $3.0 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Tale of woe for Tan and his Qualcomm dream; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm Receives Presidential Order Prohibiting Broadcom’s Proposed Takeover of Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Asset Management Group Inc LP invested in 0% or 57 shares. 20,000 were reported by Timessquare Cap Mngmt Llc. Green Square Capital Limited Com reported 1.06% stake. Hgk Asset Mngmt reported 10,963 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. The Missouri-based Wedgewood Prtnrs has invested 0.33% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Woodstock Corp holds 1.22% or 92,104 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank owns 829,103 shares. Profund Ltd Com owns 143,225 shares. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.22% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Raymond James Na holds 180,995 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Corporation holds 331,453 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Colony Ltd Limited Liability Company has 16,025 shares. Parnassus Ca accumulated 2.30 million shares or 0.66% of the stock. Everett Harris Ca invested in 37,551 shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.66M for 34.29 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold PCAR shares while 166 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 211.03 million shares or 0.15% more from 210.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenleaf owns 3,471 shares. Bowling Mngmt Ltd stated it has 74,626 shares. Commerce State Bank holds 0.01% or 7,864 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.18% stake. Bb&T Llc has 0.01% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 12,979 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp holds 789,973 shares. Cibc Ww, a New York-based fund reported 72,343 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Company invested in 0.07% or 255,283 shares. Old National Savings Bank In holds 0.01% or 4,094 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd has invested 0.05% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Parsec Fincl Management reported 0.03% stake. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The has 288,182 shares. Washington-based Harbour Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.23% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 15,621 shares or 0% of the stock. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust stated it has 6,329 shares.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94 billion and $5.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 17,588 shares to 112,942 shares, valued at $13.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 41,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 527,301 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).