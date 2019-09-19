Sterneck Capital Management Lowered Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $512,164; Market Valuation Declined; Oshkosh Truck (OSK) Holder State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Cut Position

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Oshkosh Truck Corp (OSK) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 4,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 54,817 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58M, down from 59,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Oshkosh Truck Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $76.43. About 14,205 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BE $7.4 BLN TO $7.6 BLN; 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55; 03/05/2018 – xG Technology’s IMT Vislink Partners with Frontline Communications on Customized Newsnet® Mobile Demo Vehicle; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS

Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 21.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 6,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 24,988 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, down from 31,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterneck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $79.08. About 261,655 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QTRLY GAAP EPS $0.24, NON-GAAP EPS $0.80; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China, source says [20:15 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Offer To Acquire Qualcomm; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 13/03/2018 – AUSTIN, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump intervened in the economy for the second time in less than a week on Monday by blocking Singapore-based Broadcom’s $117 billion bid for American rival Qualcomm. The acquisition would have been largest deal ever made in the technology sector; 06/03/2018 – US security committee warns on Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom Profit Surges in First Report After Qualcomm Deal Withdrawal; 14/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO HAVE RESUMED REVIEW OF QUALCOMM’S NXP DEAL; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM -AMENDMENT EXTENDS AUTOMATIC TERMINATION DATE OF COMMITMENTS UNDER 2016 CREDIT AGREEMENT TO DATE THAT IS 5 BUSINESS DAYS AFTER JULY 25, 2018; 19/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM – sources h…

Analysts await Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 6.74% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.78 per share. OSK’s profit will be $129.94M for 10.06 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual EPS reported by Oshkosh Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.15% negative EPS growth.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Azz Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 6,567 shares to 24,935 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 283,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 686,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold OSK shares while 117 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 59.28 million shares or 1.47% less from 60.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 121,927 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 0.02% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 472,804 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 75,601 shares. Montag A & Assocs has invested 0.12% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Capital Management LP has invested 0.06% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). First Hawaiian Retail Bank owns 13,562 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Delphi Mngmt Ma has invested 1.49% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Ellington Mgmt Gp Lc has 0.1% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). 6,250 were reported by Hillsdale Invest Mgmt. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.03% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 123,343 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Gmbh reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Lpl Llc holds 0% or 5,912 shares. Moreover, Psagot Investment House Limited has 0.02% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Hudson Valley Advsr Incorporated Adv reported 12,476 shares stake. 91,373 were accumulated by Automobile Association.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Matrix Asset Advsrs New York holds 3.75% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 278,367 shares. Umb Bancorp N A Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 38,711 shares. Newfocus Financial Llc holds 0.1% or 2,820 shares. Impala Asset Limited Company holds 391,078 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Fcg Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 3,134 shares. Moreover, Discovery Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Ct has 7.13% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 1.75M were reported by Polar Llp. Lowe Brockenbrough accumulated 32,060 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 28,324 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Barry Advsr Lc has invested 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Tcw Group invested in 402,885 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Canandaigua Fincl Bank Trust, New York-based fund reported 30,650 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Com reported 28,153 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 30,000 shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.95 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.