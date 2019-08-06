Sterneck Capital Management Lowered By $595,539 Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. National Oilwell Varco had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 31. Citigroup upgraded the shares of NOV in report on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $35 target in Monday, April 15 report. See National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) latest ratings:

Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 6.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 3,151 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Sterneck Capital Management Llc holds 48,301 shares with $9.18M value, down from 51,452 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $885.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $195.87. About 14.37 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – High-priced iPhone X does the trick for Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Rest of Asia Pacific Rev $3.96B; 14/03/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple might give Siri a total makeover; 10/05/2018 – New Credit Card to Carry Apple Pay Brand; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 04/04/2018 – Apple chip supplier ASE vows to grow as ‘big keep getting bigger’; 28/03/2018 – Apple refused to give access citing issues of data privacy and encryption. The case was dropped after a third party was able to unlock the phone; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad will start at $299 for schools. (So, the same $329 for everyone else?) It’s available to order today, and will start shipping and arriving this week. #AppleEDUchat; 17/04/2018 – National Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 2.74% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Roffman Miller Assoc Pa owns 3.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 148,962 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 2.23% or 1.37M shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 25,890 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 3.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34,688 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Co owns 2.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4.83M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Snow Ltd Partnership has invested 3.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aspen Management reported 6,690 shares. Hendershot invested in 3.61% or 55,486 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company Nj reported 147,847 shares. Macnealy Hoover Inv Management invested 4.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Anchor Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 126,427 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa holds 27,981 shares. Gfs Advisors Ltd Liability Com, Texas-based fund reported 109,471 shares. Pecaut & Co invested in 5.31% or 59,894 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple had 78 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, March 25. J.P. Morgan maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, February 20. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $228 target. Bank of America maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by BTIG Research. Wedbush maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 22 report. J.P. Morgan maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, March 21. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $228 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold National Oilwell Varco, Inc. shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.03% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). First Republic Investment Mgmt owns 246,924 shares. Moreover, Fernwood Investment has 0.14% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Fil Limited reported 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt accumulated 21,793 shares or 0.01% of the stock. National Pension Service invested 0.05% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability, a Ohio-based fund reported 12 shares. Valueworks Ltd Llc reported 1.16% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc accumulated 0% or 119 shares. Daiwa Inc holds 84,982 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advisory Services Net Ltd has 18,399 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc stated it has 133,383 shares. Moreover, Heartland has 0.05% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 26,099 shares. 1.48M were accumulated by Van Eck Assocs.

The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $21.15. About 749,518 shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, makes, and sells equipment and components used in gas and oil drilling, completion, and production operations; and provides oilfield services to the upstream gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.16 billion. It operates through four divisions: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion & Production Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Rig Systems segment offers land rigs; offshore drilling equipment packages; and drilling rig components.