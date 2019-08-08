Sterneck Capital Management Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Decreased by $595,539; Zillow Group (Z) Holder Slate Path Capital LP Boosted Holding by $3.37 Million

Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 3,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 48,301 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, down from 51,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterneck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $949.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 33.36M shares traded or 21.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple to launch $199 HomePod under Beats brand, says; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI; 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief; 17/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 25/05/2018 – JicksonCt: Apple is customizing VW’s T6 Transporter vans with autonomous technology, according to a Bloomberg source.…; 20/04/2018 – Bad signal Apple hit by phone worries; 09/04/2018 – Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW EXITED AAPL, WP, ABBV, DNB, CCE IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – But Apple’s runaway growth over the past few years has saddled it with big expectations. The question is, is Apple diversifying fast enough?

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 115.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 99,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 185,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33 million, up from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.75. About 3.40 million shares traded or 10.64% up from the average. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 08/05/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP INC Z.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $51; 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill desk with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Intends to Buy and Flip Homes; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees 2Q Rev $322M-$327M; 22/03/2018 – FTC: Commission Letter To Commenter Zillow; 15/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Zillow Group, Inc. Class C (Z), TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC), And Others; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Greater Toronto Would See Only Modest Rent Boost From Amazon HQ2; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group CFO Kathleen Philips To Retire; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees FY Rev $1.43B-$1.58B; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation from the Code Conference on Wednesday, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 1.55M shares to 4.82 million shares, valued at $107.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

