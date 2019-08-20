Sterneck Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in At&T (T) by $539,431; Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Its Williams (WSM) Stake by $678,216

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Williams (WSM) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 12,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The hedge fund held 395,107 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.23 million, up from 382,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Williams for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $64.98. About 531,203 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.43/SHR; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5,495 BLN TO $5,655 BLN; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE – PARTIES AGREED TO ALL TERMS, CONDITIONS, RESPONSIBILITIES, INCLUDING TRANSFER OF KENTWOOD WAREHOUSE TO WILLIAMS-SONOMA, ON MAY 9; 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q EPS $1.13; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA REPORTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION INCREASE TO $500M; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE CORP – ENTERED TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH WILLIAMS-SONOMA ON BEHALF OF ITS WEST ELM BRAND, WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF MAY 9, 2018; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 10/05/2018 – WEST ELM AND POTTERY BARN KIDS LAUNCH EXCLUSIVE NEW NURSERY COLLECTION

Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 30.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 17,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 39,585 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 56,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterneck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $35.11. About 13.51 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – T, TWX: AT&T trial testimony is over. Antitrust chief Makan Delrahim tells reporters afterward, “I would never bring a case I don’t think I could win.” – ! $T $TWX; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 21/03/2018 – Can Investor Doubts Save AT&T? — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a ‘Big Mistake’ (Video); 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 16/03/2018 – Brian Stelter: DOJ v AT&T trial has a new start date — Wednesday the 21st — details in @ReliableSources:; 19/04/2018 – AT&T to Launch Low-Cost Streaming Service; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect a Ruling on June 12 in Suit Brought Against AT&T and Time Warner by U.S. DOJ; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 25,705 shares to 3.52 million shares, valued at $189.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 12,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 543,810 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A owns 0.04% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 14,000 shares. Enterprise Ser Corporation holds 3,400 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Aperio Group Inc holds 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 57,912 shares. Fort Washington Inv Oh holds 0.08% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 132,842 shares. Reik & Com Limited Liability stated it has 174,363 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 43,710 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 14,949 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Century Cos has invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Raymond James Financial Services Advsr holds 4,796 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Interstate Bankshares holds 1,834 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc reported 658,878 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 20,830 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 114,730 are owned by Old National Retail Bank In. Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability Com holds 0.15% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 36,115 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 0.44% or 2.36M shares. Telemus Cap Lc invested in 0.23% or 96,188 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter Inc has invested 2.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pzena Investment Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.29% or 1.73 million shares. Wealth Architects Lc, California-based fund reported 9,005 shares. Smith Salley And Assocs holds 1.81% or 357,991 shares. Blume Management, California-based fund reported 7,396 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 62,000 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 25,651 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Ami Asset holds 0.03% or 14,558 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma invested in 1.34% or 508,019 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 15,833 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 201,761 shares.

