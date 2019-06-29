Sterneck Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $595,539 as Stock Value Rose; Penske Automotive Grp Com (PAG) Market Valuation Rose While Gabelli Funds Cut Position by $664,400

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc Com (PAG) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 15,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09M, down from 129,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Penske Automotive Grp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $47.3. About 391,711 shares traded or 6.75% up from the average. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 5.60% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 21/05/2018 – Penske Logistics Named to America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Penske Truck Leasing Co.’s Prpsd Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP – CO’S STRATEGIC CAPITAL HOLDINGS FUND ACQUIRED PASSIVE MINORITY STAKE IN PAG, A ASIA-FOCUSED ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FIRM; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL SAME-STORE RETAIL UNIT SALES UP 0.4%; 12/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Takes Part in Upcoming Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.32B; 25/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – PENSKE IN SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT W/ MITSUI JAPAN, MITSUI USA; 25/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Group Reports 31% Profit Rise in 1Q; 11/04/2018 – KSS: Consortium Led by KSS Parent Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp, PAG, Future Industry Investment Fund Provided Funding for Deal to Be Completed

Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 3,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,301 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18 million, down from 51,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterneck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $910.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $197.92. About 31.11M shares traded or 11.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Apple cuts iPhone parts orders in Taiwan, sources say; 15/03/2018 – Slashdot: Apple Bans Iran from the App Store (bleepingcomputer.com); 11/04/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone 2019 Rumor: Here’s The Feature Must-Have for Next Year, According to Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 20/04/2018 – Apple offers battery replacement for some MacBooks after flaws reported; 20/03/2018 – Chicago’s New Apple Store Is Put Up for Sale; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at a record high Monday as Warren Buffett doubles down on his praise for the company. via @cnbctech; 29/05/2018 – ILIAD TO PARTNER WITH APPLE IN ITALY; 01/04/2018 – Teachers weigh in on Apple’s push for more iPads in school. Via @verge:

Analysts await Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 0.63% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.58 per share. PAG’s profit will be $133.02M for 7.44 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Penske Automotive Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold PAG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Intl Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). 38,129 are owned by First Republic Investment Management. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 31,366 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Com reported 112,806 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank has invested 0.02% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 1.01 million shares. D E Shaw And invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Rhumbline Advisers reported 52,061 shares stake. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 25,572 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 25,064 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability accumulated 53 shares or 0% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0% or 3,813 shares. Paragon Mgmt invested in 0.21% or 7,648 shares.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BHP) by 135,100 shares to 143,100 shares, valued at $7.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (NYSE:BABA) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp Com (NYSE:APC).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.34 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

