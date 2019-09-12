Sterneck Capital Management Has Trimmed By $512,164 Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position; Arc Document Solutions (ARC) Sentiment Is 0.69

Arc Document Solutions Inc (ARC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 0.73 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 22 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 32 sold and trimmed equity positions in Arc Document Solutions Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 27.20 million shares, up from 26.92 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Arc Document Solutions Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 23 Increased: 13 New Position: 9.

Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 21.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 6,739 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Sterneck Capital Management Llc holds 24,988 shares with $1.90 million value, down from 31,727 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $96.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $79.48. About 4.10M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/05/2018 – After Trump pledge to help China’s ZTE, Commerce eyes changes; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 18/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm chief aims to build support for takeover bid; 13/03/2018 – Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the Trump administration made the right call blocking Broadcom’s bid to buy Qualcomm; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP; 13/03/2018 – In U.S.-China Tech Rivalry, Whose Side Is Qualcomm On?; 12/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: BREAKING: Trump blocks Broadcom’s proposed Qualcomm buyout, citing national security concerns; 12/03/2018 – US says it has confirmed national security concerns over Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Board; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN QUALCOMM – SEC FILING

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm Inc has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 7.83% above currents $79.48 stock price. Qualcomm Inc had 26 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $88 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, May 23 to “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Thursday, May 2. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $8500 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho on Thursday, May 23 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Canaccord Genuity.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62M for 36.13 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 158,820 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust holds 0.08% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 19,600 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Barton Investment accumulated 89,445 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Personal Cap Advsr holds 0.01% or 13,543 shares. Pitcairn invested in 0.08% or 10,411 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Com accumulated 208 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com accumulated 18,288 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Company accumulated 8,184 shares. Saturna holds 834,882 shares. Indiana Trust Investment owns 7,298 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0.13% or 2.90 million shares. Rothschild Inv Il holds 70,405 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.46% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 498,578 shares. The Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Weber Alan W holds 0.68% of its portfolio in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. for 874,700 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 1.29 million shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.57% invested in the company for 3.38 million shares. The Colorado-based Jbf Capital Inc. has invested 0.2% in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 546,506 shares.

The stock increased 2.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.4. About 69,781 shares traded. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) has declined 22.54% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ARC News: 19/04/2018 DJ ARC Document Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARC); 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in ARC Document; 09/05/2018 – ARC Document Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 01/05/2018 – ARC Document Solutions 1Q EPS 1c; 21/05/2018 – Arc Achieves ISO Certification For Company, Cloud Apps, And MPS