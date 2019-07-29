Sterneck Capital Management Has Trimmed At&T (T) Position by $539,431; As Dillards (DDS) Market Value Declined, Holder Euclidean Technologies Management Decreased Position

Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 30.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 17,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,585 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 56,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterneck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.37. About 23.03M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.37 BLN; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 `iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 06/04/2018 – AT&T’s Bond Exchange Makes Small Dent in Costs It Wanted to Cut; 11/05/2018 – Jonathan Landay: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With F; 10/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF CASH, PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$69.4 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of AT&T; 26/03/2018 – AT&T TRIAL RESTART DELAYED AS COURT DEALS WITH ISSUE

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Dillards Inc (DDS) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $912,000, down from 18,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Dillards Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.34. About 172,882 shares traded. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 12.26% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 12/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dillard’s, Inc. IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – Footwear News: Joe Brennan, VP Shoes at Dillard’s, Retires After 33 Years; 12/04/2018 – Fitch: Dillard’s ‘BBB-‘ Ratings Reflect Below-Industry-Avg Sales Productivity; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Dillard’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Up This Quarter; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC – INVENTORY INCREASED 4% AT MAY 5, 2018 COMPARED TO APRIL 29, 2017; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q Net $80.5M

Since May 18, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $45,488 activity.

Analysts await Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $-0.63 earnings per share, down 530.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by Dillard's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -122.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.75, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold DDS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 15.23 million shares or 7.17% less from 16.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Llc owns 0.03% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 10,010 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.07% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0.13% stake. Huntington Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Numerixs Invest Techs owns 1,200 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 13,674 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 0.01% or 276,609 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 47,762 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 13,268 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.02% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Fil holds 8 shares. Horrell Cap Inc stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Geode Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Moreover, Mackenzie Fin has 0% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 11,806 shares.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.14 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,097 are owned by Capital Advsrs Ok. Essex Financial Svcs Inc owns 151,129 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 36,470 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Bellecapital Intl Limited owns 56,761 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa owns 65,245 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Capital Investment Counsel stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bell Bancorporation has invested 0.77% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rothschild Corporation Il holds 1.45% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 393,145 shares. Boston Lc reported 0.18% stake. Moreover, Citadel Ltd Liability has 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 32,359 shares. Ssi Inv Mgmt Inc accumulated 16,625 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 1,615 shares. First National Com has 0.4% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 455,500 were accumulated by Payden Rygel. Bokf Na has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).