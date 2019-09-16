Sterneck Capital Management Has Cut Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding By $512,164; Cancer Genetics (CGIX) Shorts Increased By 2.07%

Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) had an increase of 2.07% in short interest. CGIX’s SI was 2.79 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.07% from 2.74 million shares previously. With 1.41M avg volume, 2 days are for Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX)’s short sellers to cover CGIX’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0942. About 851,546 shares traded. Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) has declined 85.13% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CGIX News: 02/04/2018 – CANCER GENETICS – OPTIONS FOR CO’S STRATEGIC DIRECTION MAY INCLUDE RAISING ADDITIONAL CAPITAL, ACQUISITION OF ANOTHER COMPANY OR SALE OF THE COMPANY; 11/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Cancer Genetics, Inc. — CGIX; 30/05/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Cancer Genetics, Inc. – CGIX; 15/05/2018 – Cancer Genetics 1Q Rev $7.67M; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Cancer Genetics, Inc. – CGIX; 27/04/2018 – Cancer Genetics Announces Sale of India Operations to REPROCELL Incorporated; 27/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Cancer Genetics, Inc; 30/05/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Cancer Genetics, Inc. — CGIX; 16/04/2018 – Cancer Genetics’ Unique Tissue of Origin Test (TOO®) Receives Special FDA 510(k) Clearance; 06/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cancer Genetics, Inc. (CGIX) and

Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 21.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 6,739 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Sterneck Capital Management Llc holds 24,988 shares with $1.90 million value, down from 31,727 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $94.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $78.07. About 2.42M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS ENTERED CREDIT PACT ON MARCH 6; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM WITHDRAWS OFFER TO BUY QUALCOMM; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to board; 26/04/2018 – Qualcomm is waiting on approval for Chinese regulators to merge with Dutch rival NXP Semiconductors; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman reportedly seeking funding to buy the chipmaker; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM 2Q ADJ EPS 80C, EST. 70C; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TENDER OFFER TO EXPIRE 5 PM MARCH 16 NYC TIME; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Qualcomm sale to Broadcom over security concerns; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom stalled for US security probe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.50, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 0 investors sold Cancer Genetics, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 6.64 million shares or 10.84% more from 5.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diker Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0% in Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX). 221,803 were reported by Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De owns 0% invested in Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) for 625 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 454 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock invested in 7,195 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 24,000 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 1,000 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) or 650 shares. Perkins Capital Management holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) for 2.98 million shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Com reported 2.78 million shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Company holds 42,225 shares. Next Group Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 2,500 shares. 194,041 are held by Vanguard Group Incorporated. Northern Corporation owns 0% invested in Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) for 32,576 shares. Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 144,971 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker tests and services in the United States, India, and China. The company has market cap of $5.69 million. The Company’s tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s clinical services provide information on diagnosis, prognosis, and predicting treatment outcomes of cancers to guide patient management.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.66M for 35.49 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canandaigua Retail Bank & Tru Company accumulated 0.43% or 30,650 shares. First Foundation Advsrs owns 170,920 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Greenwood Capital Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.7% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 99,207 shares. Artemis Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Miles Cap has 0.76% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd invested in 336,708 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Keystone Planning has 35,279 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.2% or 5,171 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Co reported 517,147 shares stake. Edgar Lomax Va invested in 0.85% or 163,835 shares. Polar Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.17% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ameriprise Finance Inc invested 0.21% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mackay Shields Ltd accumulated 289,450 shares. Vision Mngmt invested in 0.23% or 11,280 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QUALCOMM has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 9.77% above currents $78.07 stock price. QUALCOMM had 25 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Canaccord Genuity. Barclays Capital maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $100 target. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 2 by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, June 6. Deutsche Bank downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $7400 target in Thursday, May 23 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of QCOM in report on Wednesday, April 17 to “Overweight” rating.

