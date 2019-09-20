Sterneck Capital Management Has Cut Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $512,164; Quaker Capital Investments Continues to Hold Holding in Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 21.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 6,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 24,988 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, down from 31,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterneck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.23. About 4.91M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – COMMENCEMENT OF TRANSACTION TO EXCHANGE 4 SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES TOTALING $4 BLN; 12/03/2018 – U.S. says Broadcom review confirms security concerns; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Science and Tech Adds Qualcomm, Exits Globant; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25; 21/05/2018 – QuickLogic EOS S3 Platform Enables Ultra-Low Power Amazon Alexa Support for Products Using Qualcomm Bluetooth Audio SoCs; 16/03/2018 – Former Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Qualcomm Board; 09/04/2018 – Large Numbers of Qualcomm ‘Withheld’ Votes and Error Were Disclosed in March; 16/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm Needs a Mediator More Than a Buyer; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 2; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan (KMI) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.82M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 7.51M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Expects About 70 % Share of Proceeds to Be About US$2 Billion; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK UNDER SEPARATE FEDERAL GOVT RECOURSE CREDIT FACILITY UNTIL DEAL CLOSES; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS MIDCONTINENT EXPRESS PIPELINE’S BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau ready to offer aid to ensure pipeline is built; 29/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/24/2018 06:02 AM; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS BRITISH COLUMBIA HAS UNDERTAKEN STRATEGY OF “INJECTING UNCERTAINTY” INTO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 23/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: #BREAKING: Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May arrested at Kinder Morgan protest site. Updated story; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.56 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.