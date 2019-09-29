Sterneck Capital Management Decreased Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $512,164 as Shares Declined; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Lifted Its Position in Polyone (POL) by $761,608

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Polyone Corp (POL) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 24,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.14% . The institutional investor held 160,287 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03M, up from 135,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Polyone Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $32.58. About 842,954 shares traded or 65.29% up from the average. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 25.47% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 23/04/2018 – PolyOne Names Dr. David A. Jarus as Vice President, Research and Development; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.68; 15/03/2018 – PolyOne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 07/03/2018 PolyOne Board Elects Robert Abernathy as Director; 03/05/2018 – PolyOne Barrier Technologies Enable Sustainability and Recyclability in Packaging; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 6%; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael A. Garratt to Serve as Interim President of Specialty Engineered Materials; 19/04/2018 – DJ PolyOne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POL)

Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 21.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 6,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 24,988 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, down from 31,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterneck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 5.01 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Slate of Independent Director Nominees for Qualcomm’s 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm earnings: 98 cents per share, vs 70 cents expected; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom to Qualcomm: We’re coming for you; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM PLANS EXIT FROM SERVER CHIPS – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 16/03/2018 – Tale of woe for Hock Tan and his shattered Qualcomm dream; 15/03/2018 – Balancing act: Chip giant Qualcomm caught between Washington and Beíjing; 21/03/2018 – China intellectual property filings soar, hard to judge if it plays fair -UN; 12/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: BREAKING: Trump blocks Broadcom’s proposed Qualcomm buyout, citing national security concerns; 26/03/2018 – Finland’s Hatch plans Netflix-style streaming for mobile games

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.83 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

