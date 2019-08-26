Sterling Investment Management Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Cut by $790,894 as Share Price Rose; Northeast Financial Consultants Continues to Hold Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 22.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 11,328 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, down from 14,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.66. About 4.83M shares traded or 33.46% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 28,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 188,934 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.13 million, up from 160,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.76 million shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 10/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $40; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Average Core Loan Growth 6%-7%, Excluding CIB Loans; 23/05/2018 – Global banks scrap for share of expected China MSCI trading boom; 15/05/2018 – Sensata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 19/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: JPMorgan Chase Bank $Bmark Debt Offering in 2 Parts; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 13/03/2018 – GE Is Dow’s Laggard as JPMorgan Casts Doubt on Profit Forecast; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHIEF GLOBAL STRATEGIST DAVID KELLY ON BLOOMBERG RADIO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Mgmt Il reported 0.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Magnetar Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,625 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 464,794 shares. Cullen Cap Management has 2.63% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Schaller Invest Grp has 1.61% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 21,510 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 17,354 shares stake. 467,114 are held by Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Andra Ap holds 0.12% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 39,200 shares. Brookmont Cap Mngmt has 2.85% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 45,710 shares. Cornerstone Partners Ltd Llc invested in 826,622 shares or 3.73% of the stock. 8,296 are owned by Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division holds 0.86% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 308,922 shares. Mgmt Inc owns 2,386 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1.33% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pinnacle Advisory Gp holds 0.02% or 2,977 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86 billion and $900.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14,200 shares to 4,666 shares, valued at $252,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,955 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 15.30 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.