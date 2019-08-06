Sterling Investment Management Raised Comcast New (CMCSA) Position; Chilton Investment Co Increases Holding in Pepsico (PEP)

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 166.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 35,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 57,034 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 21,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $41.7. About 6.54 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q NBCUniversal Adjusted Ebitda $2.285B; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – FULL TERMS OF CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AGREED WITH PANEL AND ARE CONDITIONAL ON OCCURRENCE OF EFFECTIVE DATE; 24/05/2018 – Netflix became more valuable than Comcast yesterday. And the gap between the two grew even more today; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Story of another media empire; 25/04/2018 – Comcast To Establish Sky News Bd, Intends to Commit That for 10 Years; 30/03/2018 – Comcast Is a Bargain Even With Its Risks — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 5th Update; 09/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast prepares to bid on Fox in mid-June; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CO. NBC-OWNED STATION NBC 5/KXAS-TV ANNOUNCED DEAL TO ACCELERATE REPACKING OF STATION’S 600 MHZ SPECTRUM IN NORTH TEXAS, SURROUNDING AREAS

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 3,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 79,934 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80M, up from 76,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $125.75. About 2.11M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 3,423 shares to 9,622 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,757 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.32 million are held by Aperio Limited. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa invested in 0.13% or 31,430 shares. Conning owns 116,844 shares. 5,663 were accumulated by Arrow. Stock Yards Retail Bank And Trust invested in 0.06% or 15,549 shares. Brandywine Glob Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.29 million shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. 554 were accumulated by Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Mcdonald Invsts Ca has invested 7.33% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). St Germain D J Communications has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 536,660 are held by Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Incorporated. Voya Lc has invested 0.97% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Parthenon Ltd accumulated 7,682 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital has invested 0.22% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 884,040 shares. Fragasso Group Inc stated it has 0.13% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

