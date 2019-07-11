Sterling Investment Management Position in Pfizer (PFE) Has Upped as Valuation Declined; Lennox Intl (LII) Stake Maintained by Seven Post Investment Office Lp

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 103.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 19,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,073 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 19,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.92. About 24.74M shares traded or 8.56% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer New Drug Sales Show Strength as Investors Wait for M&A; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER; 23/03/2018 – GLAXO WITHDRAWS FROM PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BID PROCESS; 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Modeling Technology for Drug Discovery; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Eliquis Revenue $1.51 Billion; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Expanded FDA Approval for Adults With Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86 million, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $284.5. About 163,074 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Cuts 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $8.79-EPS $9.39; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America; 12/04/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – RAISING ITS 2020 MARGIN TARGET FOR REFRIGERATION SEGMENT FROM 12-14% TO A NEW RANGE OF 14-16%; 15/05/2018 – Pandora Presents El Pulso Featuring Zion & Lennox with REYKON; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – TOTAL NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS ARE BROADLY ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $110 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Separately Is in Process of Selling Real Estate in the Sydney Area Formerly Related to Its Business Operations There; 22/03/2018 – Lennox Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 2km WNW of Lennox, CA

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5,058 shares to 8,866 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,328 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Pfizerâ€™s Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pain Could Make Sarepta the DMD King – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 29, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 14, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pfizer (PFE) Announces FDA Approval for Its Oncology Biosimilar, ZIRABEV – StreetInsider.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Biggest Blockbuster Drugs of the Future – The Motley Fool” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer-Array Deal: Growth And Pipeline Addition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Management Ltd Liability Company (Wy) owns 2,135 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Wagner Bowman holds 0.53% or 52,621 shares in its portfolio. Edmp has 3.83% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Polaris Greystone Grp Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Magnetar Fincl Ltd Company invested in 22,183 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Legacy Private reported 120,086 shares. Cibc State Bank Usa holds 58,487 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt owns 24,978 shares. Moreover, Bragg Fincl Advsrs Incorporated has 0.97% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 175,018 shares. Blackhill Capital has invested 3.17% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 789,077 are held by Bokf Na. Sandler Cap Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.28% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Archford Cap Strategies Lc accumulated 49,806 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.42 million activity. Sessa Daniel M sold $1.27M worth of stock or 5,181 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Run Capital Ltd Com holds 20,750 shares or 2.7% of its portfolio. Canandaigua Bankshares Tru accumulated 1,401 shares. Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 1,745 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tompkins Financial Corporation reported 150 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Fmr Limited accumulated 0% or 154,660 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt reported 26,720 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Pitcairn Com invested 0.1% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Catalyst Advsrs Limited reported 300 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com holds 15,574 shares. Westfield Mngmt Comm Limited Partnership invested in 426,451 shares or 0.86% of the stock. 300 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Utd Automobile Association holds 0% or 6,005 shares. Moreover, Old Natl Bank & Trust In has 0.04% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Best Value Stock in a Hot Sector – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lennox International Inc. (LII) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Is Bullish on This Industrial Stock. Should You Be? – The Motley Fool” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lennox International’s (NYSE:LII) 192% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.