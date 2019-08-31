Sterling Investment Management Position In Comcast New (CMCSA) Was Lifted; Shareholder Cipher Capital LP Lifted Suncor Energy New (SU) Stake

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 567.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 60,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 71,479 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 10,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.23. About 2.29M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 166.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 35,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 57,034 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 21,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – Comcast races to secure regulatory, political approval for Sky deal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corporation Announces a Firm Superior Cash Offer for Sky plc; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 27/03/2018 – Chinese ex-fund manager must face U.S. SEC’s insider trading claims -judge; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $5.5B; 26/04/2018 – NBC’s Tom Brokaw denies allegation of sexual impropriety in 1990s -reports; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast challenges Murdoch’s Fox with £22bn Sky bid; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANNOUNCING ITS INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A NUMBER OF VOLUNTARY LEGALLY BINDING COMMITMENTS REGARDING SKY AND INVESTMENT IN UK; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 7,709 shares to 81,104 shares, valued at $6.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd Usd by 46,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,165 shares, and cut its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,670 shares to 33,492 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,866 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Cap Ltd holds 0.84% or 574,991 shares. Monetary Mngmt Gp Incorporated owns 1.09% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 68,816 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% or 6,802 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management Limited stated it has 236,026 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Albert D Mason reported 0.79% stake. Novare Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 200,679 shares. Moore Mngmt L P, New York-based fund reported 800,000 shares. Pinebridge LP has invested 0.35% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). State Street Corporation owns 171.71 million shares. Bryn Mawr Tru invested in 0.08% or 34,577 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc owns 218,111 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Llc holds 16,693 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.35M shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.48% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.17% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).