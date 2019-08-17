Sterling Investment Management Increases Position in Pfizer (PFE); Prospect Capital (PSEC) Stock Declined While Muzinich & Company Has Cut Position

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 103.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 19,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 39,073 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 19,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 27.60 million shares traded or 6.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – NONE OF PROGRAMS IN PFIZER COLLABORATION HAD ADVANCED TO CLINICAL CANDIDATE STAGE; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – CONFIRMS IT HAS WITHDRAWN FROM PROCESS RELATING TO PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER IN PACT WITH VIFOR PHARMA FOR RETACRIT COMMERCIALIZATION; 17/04/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT; 17/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Blue Whale Re Ltd; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALL ON POTENTIAL FOR EMPTY, CRACKED GLASS VIALS; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s quit-smoking Chantix fails study in adolescent smokers

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 802,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 3.79M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.77M, down from 4.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.53. About 1.27 million shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Atlas Financial; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 10/04/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022

Since June 4, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability reported 67,505 shares. First Foundation Advsrs accumulated 30,947 shares. Regal Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake. Us Comml Bank De holds 0.01% or 311,444 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 1,000 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 138,073 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited reported 44,929 shares stake. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 273,560 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 53,083 shares. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership owns 714,889 shares. Van Eck reported 1.99 million shares stake. Cap Inv Advisors Limited reported 11,408 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gp Lc accumulated 280,087 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 1,058 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Co reported 40,990 shares.

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $73.45 million for 8.16 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 390,750 are owned by Captrust. Lpl Ltd Liability Com owns 0.17% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.79 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.7% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 24,978 are held by Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc. White Pine Company has invested 3.07% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Arvest National Bank Tru Division invested in 422,548 shares. Seabridge Investment Advsr Lc holds 66,676 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Twin Cap Mgmt owns 359,380 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. 55,873 were accumulated by Montecito Commercial Bank And. Moreover, Farmers Bancshares has 2.69% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 116,543 shares. Moors And Cabot has invested 1.08% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 81,950 are held by Paradigm Asset. 67,791 are held by Telemus Lc. American Grp Incorporated accumulated 1.77% or 10.99M shares. 293,100 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement.